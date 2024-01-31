Comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, the Salman Khan-hosted show, and he received a grand welcome by thousands of his fans at Dongri in Mumbai. However, now, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against an operation of a drone camera for recording Munawar’s Bigg Boss 17 victory celebration, according to a report by Free Press Journal.
‘BB 17’: Police Lodges FIR Against Munawar Faruqui Fan For Illegal Drone Usage During Dongri Celebration
An FIR has been registered against a drone camera operator that captured Munawar Faruqui’s victory celebration with fans in Mumbai's Dongri.
For those caught unaware, after Munawar bought his coveted trophy, a huge crowd gathered in Dongri to celebrate Munawar's win. Munawar took the trophy and even stood on the sunroof of his car, and the entire celebration was captured on the drone as well.
Advertisement
The report further added that Munawar Faruqui's fan, identified as Arbaaz Yusuf Khan (26), was first noticed by constable Nitin Shinde, during patrolling with PSI Tausif Mulla. The police reportedly then informed the station after approaching the drone operator, as he did not have the required permission for using a drone during the celebration in Mumbai's Dongri. The drone camera was reportedly confiscated by the police.
Advertisement
A case has now been filed for violating the Mumbai Police Commissioner's orders regarding drone usage, and it needs a prior permission. The police had previously issued a ban on flying objects, including drone cameras, in order to keep the public safe. The only exceptions for drone usage are for aerial surveillance purposes by police, which can also be done under specific permission granted in writing by the deputy commissioner of police.
Advertisement
As for Munawar Faruqui, he was announced the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, and in a video during the victory celebration, he was seen opening the sunroof of his car to stand there. A sea of the crowd witnessed him, as he gave a glimpse of his Bigg Boss trophy by lifting it up. His fans thronged him, shouted, tried to shake his hands. Munawar, with folded hands, thanked them for their support.
Advertisement
Earlier, Munawar had shared a picture with the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ host Salman Khan, and praised him for support. He wrote, “Bohot bohot shukriya janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (A lot of thanks, people. With your love and support, the trophy finally reached Dongri).” He also added, "Special thanks to bade Bhai (big brother) @beingsalmankhan sir for all your guidance… We have done it."
Munawar defeated actor Abhishek Kumar to win the finale.