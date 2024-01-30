After a season that was filled with twists and turns, ‘Bigg Boss 17’ came to a close. The season ended with standup comedian Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. He took home the prestigious trophy, a brand new car, and a cash prize. As he returned home, he celebrated the win with his son. The video of the adorable celebration has now gone viral on social media.
Munawar Faruqui Celebrates Birthday And 'Bigg Boss 17' Win With His Son, Mikhail; Video Goes Viral
The ‘Bigg Boss 17’ win turned extra special for Munawar Faruqui because it happened on his birthday. As the actor returned home, he was welcomed by a crowd in Dongri, Mumbai. The actor reached home and had an intimate celebration of his win and his birthday. In a video that has now gone viral, the standup comedian is seen celebrating his win with his son, Mikhail.
The viral video shows Munawar cutting the cake with his son. As he cuts the cake, he feeds a slice of it to his son. He is joined by his sister, Amrin Shaikh, in this celebration. Munawar is seen in a printed t-shirt. While his son, Mikhail, is seen in a yellow and blue striped shirt. He is also wearing spectacles.
The video has fetched over 6K likes and 89K views. Take a look at the viral video here.
Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Most awaited reunion.” A second fan commented, “Such a cute boy he looks exactly like his father Munawar.” A third fan said, “The last part was cute.”
After winning the show, a section of the audience alleged that Munawar Faruqui was a “fixed” winner. Replying to these people, the comedian asked them to watch the entire season of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ and see how tough the journey was for him. Munawar emerged as the winner after beating Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mahashetty, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra.