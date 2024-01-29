Take a look at the viral video here.After a long journey in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house, Ankita Lokhande emerged as one of the strongest contestants. Fans were rooting for her and had hoped for her win as she entered the top five. However, she was evicted from the race at the fourth position. In latest paparazzi videos that have gone viral, Ankita Lokhande was seen avoiding the cameras as she left the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house.
'Bigg Boss 17': Ankita Lokhande Avoids Paparazzi And Refuses To Pose For The Cameras
Ankita Lokhande was evicted from 'Bigg Boss 17' in the fourth position. Viral videos show her upset and she refused to pose for the paparazzi.
In a viral paparazzi video, Ankita Lokhande looks visibly upset. She is seen exiting the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house as cameras swarm at her. The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress refused to engage with the paparazzi. She was seen in a white saree that she had paired with an embellished sleeveless blouse. She looked beautiful as she had pulled her hair in a bun and had finished off her look with diamond danglers.
As Ankita Lokhande was leaving the set, her husband was behind her. Vicky Jain was dressed in an all-black ensemble and even he refused to engage with the paparazzi. The photographers asked them to pose for pictures, but the couple continued walking to their car.
Take a look at the viral video here.
Reacting to the video, fans called Ankita rude for not interacting with the media. But one section of fans mentioned that they should leave her alone. One fan wrote, “This girl is so dramatic.” A second fan commented, “Ab ye apni haar ki frustration Vicky P ye bol k nikalegi k tune party kyu ki.. Mujhe trophy ka kuch nahi hai Vicky but mujhe tujhse ye expectations nahi thi.” A third fan mentioned, “Bhai itne ghante se show chal rha tha obviously they are tired give them space.”