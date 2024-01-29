Stand-up comedian, YouTuber and rapper, Munawar Faruqui was announced 'Bigg Boss 17' winner by host Salman Khan, on Sunday. Munawar took home Rs 50 lakh prize money and a car. Fans cheered for him post his big win on the reality show. After winning the trophy, Munawar shared his first Instagram post where he thanked Salman Khan, addressing him as 'bade bhai'.
Munawar shared a picture with Salman alongside the post. Both were seen holding the 'Bigg Boss' trophy. He wrote, ''Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta❤️Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi 🏆❤️''.
He added, ''Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance ❤️Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya ❤️ #Karliya 🏆''.
Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar were the top contenders for Munawar. Mannara was the second runner-up while Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up of 'BB 17'.
Post his win, Munawar told Indian Express, "The feeling was unreal, and the moment was such that I could feel the weight of that trophy. This trophy cost me a lot, but it was worth it''.
He added, "I wasn't okay with my personal life being dragged to this extent. But things were not in my control. I am not proud of anything I did, but I have to move on and make things better now. With all that was happening in the house, I had a lot of meltdowns. There wasn't a single day that I have not cried. I was mentally affected and felt helpless. But I have to face it''.
A section of people called him a 'fixed winner'. To which he told Etimes, ''Yaar fixed winner ko itna sab go through karna pade toh it can’t be a fixed winner (If one has to go through so much scrutiny as a supposed fixed winner, then it can't truly be a fixed winner). If I had been a fixed winner I would have got everything on a platter. Pura season gawah hai (The whole season if proof) that I’ve got nothing on a platter, I’ve worked hard and a lot. My answer to people, who are calling me a fixed winner is – ‘Just sit and watch the entire season and you will realise that it wasn’t fixed’."