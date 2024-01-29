After a season that was full of drama, twists, and turns, ‘Bigg Boss 17’ declared its winner last night. The Salman Khan hosted show saw comedian Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner of the trophy and the cash prize. In an interview, Munawar Faruqui has responded to claims that allege that the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ was ‘fixed.’
Munawar Faruqui On Being Called A Fixed Winner On 'Bigg Boss 17': The Entire Season Is Proof I’ve Got Nothing On A Platter
Speaking to ETimes after lifting the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ trophy, Munawar Faruqui opened up on how people accused him of being a “fixed winner.” He said that people should watch the season and see how much he was scrutinized and criticized for his every move in the show. He said, “Yaar fixed winner ko itna sab go through karna pade toh it can’t be a fixed winner. If I had been a fixed winner, I would have got everything on a platter. Pura season gawah hai that I’ve got nothing on a platter, I’ve worked hard and a lot. My answer to people, who are calling me a fixed winner is – ‘Just sit and watch the entire season and you will realise that it wasn’t fixed.’”
Munawar Faruqui referred to the number of times his relationship and his character was questioned on the show. Talking about the win, he also thanked his fans for staying loyal to him throughout the show. He added that he cannot change what people think about him.
He continued, “Having said that, people can have that feeling because, when you have a strong fanbase, and you do such reality shows. A lot of things are at stake, and you lose a few things. To win things, then you give it your best. Mujhe lagta hai ye pyaar hai logon ka, and people who are calling me me fixed winner, I can’t change their opinion. Maybe before going to ‘Bigg Boss’ I would have wanted to change perceptions, but now I feel I can’t change everyone.”
Munawar Faruqui had entered the top five along with Arun Mahashetty, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar. He took home the trophy, a car, and Rs 50 lakhs.