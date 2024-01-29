Munawar Faruqui On Being Called A Fixed Winner On 'Bigg Boss 17': The Entire Season Is Proof I’ve Got Nothing On A Platter

Speaking to ETimes after lifting the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ trophy, Munawar Faruqui opened up on how people accused him of being a “fixed winner.” He said that people should watch the season and see how much he was scrutinized and criticized for his every move in the show. He said, “Yaar fixed winner ko itna sab go through karna pade toh it can’t be a fixed winner. If I had been a fixed winner, I would have got everything on a platter. Pura season gawah hai that I’ve got nothing on a platter, I’ve worked hard and a lot. My answer to people, who are calling me a fixed winner is – ‘Just sit and watch the entire season and you will realise that it wasn’t fixed.’”