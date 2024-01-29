Fans Pour Out On Dongri Streets As Local Boy Munawar Faruqui Comes Home With Trophy

Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui, who won the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, unleashed a storm in the Dongri area of Mumbai as he reached with the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ trophy at the place of his residence.

A video of Munawar Faruqui arriving in Dongri shows him greeting his fans from the car as thousands of fans mobbed his car. He came out of the car and waved at his fans. He was seen wearing an off-white jacket and black jeans. He folded his hands and thanked all his well- wishers for showering a lot of love and blessings on him.