Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui recently lifted the 'Bigg Boss 17' trophy. He also took home Rs 50 lakh as prize money and a car. His journey in the reality show was not easy. He had to face several allegations and was also called 'womaniser’ by many. In a recent interview, Munawar opened up on the allegations against him. Read on to know what he said.
Munawar Faruqui Breaks Silence On Being Called A 'Womaniser': I Don’t Agree With These Labels
'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Faruqui has been often called a 'womaniser'. Munawar has now reacted to the allegations in an interview.
Munawar told ETimes that he is ''quite focused and sorted'' in many aspects of his life but, mentally and in terms of relationships, the past year didn’t go well for him. He added, ''It was probably around that time that I had to enter the Bigg Boss house. Timeline ki wajah se thodi cheezein hui. Main agar unko pehle se better rakhta ya handle kar leta… par maine kahiin na kahiin unn cheezon ko time diya thinking those would eventually sort out. You are right in saying that proving closure is essential. I do feel I couldn’t handle them as well as my responsibility demanded. I will definitely work on improving this aspect of myself''.
Munawar also said that he isn’t a womaniser. He further said that in the past, he has collaborated with women for several projects and he doesn't agree with such kind of label put on him.
He continued, “They (women with whom he worked) can vouch for how comfortable I made them feel and I treated them with great respect. I am not like what I am made out to be. It’s just the one girl that everyone knows about. I don’t agree with these labels, and my future actions will certainly disappoint those who are expressing hate''.
For the unversed, Ayesha Khan who was also one of the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17', claimed that Munawar was double dating her and Nazila. Later, Nazila also shared a video where she revealed that she wasn’t aware of Munawar’s relationship with Ayesha. Nazila also said that Munawar was involved with “lot of other girls”. In another episode, Ayesha alleged that the 'BB' winner had sent a marriage proposal to a social media influencer before entering the reality show.