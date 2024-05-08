Other Sports

Giro D'Italia, Stage 4: Jonathan Milan Wins Sprint; Tadej Pogacar Maintains Lead - In Pics

Jonathan Milan of Italy won the sprint to clinch the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia, with Tadej Pogacar still holding his overall lead. Milan of Lidl-Trek made up for missing out on winning stage three when he was outsprinted by Tim Merlier. Germany’s Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious came in third.

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar | Photo: Gianmattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader as he celebrates on podium after completing the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.

Tadej Pogacar celebrates
Tadej Pogacar celebrates | Photo: Gianmattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader as he celebrates on podium after completing the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.

Jonathan Milan wins 4th stage
Jonathan Milan wins 4th stage | Photo: Gianmattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

Italy's Jonathan Milan celebrates on podium after winning the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.

Jonathan Milan celebrates 4th stage race
Jonathan Milan celebrates 4th stage race | Photo: Gianmattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

Italy's Jonathan Milan celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.

Italys Jonathan Milan
Italy's Jonathan Milan | Photo: Gianmattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP

Italy's Jonathan Milan celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.

Tour of Italy cycling race 4th stage
Tour of Italy cycling race 4th stage | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Italy's Jonathan Milan sprints to cross the finish line and win the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.

Giro DItalia 2024, Stage 4
Giro D'Italia 2024, Stage 4 | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

The pack rides along the coastline during the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.

Italy Giro dItalia 2024
Italy Giro d'Italia 2024 | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

The pack rides along the coastline during the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.

Italy clycling Giro dItalia
Italy clycling Giro d'Italia | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Cyclists start the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.

Tadej Pogacar prepares to start the 4th stage
Tadej Pogacar prepares to start the 4th stage | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar prepares to start the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.

