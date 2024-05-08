Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader as he celebrates on podium after completing the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.
Italy's Jonathan Milan celebrates on podium after winning the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.
Italy's Jonathan Milan celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.
Italy's Jonathan Milan sprints to cross the finish line and win the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.
The pack rides along the coastline during the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.
Cyclists start the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.
Overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar prepares to start the 4th stage of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race from Acqui Terme to Andora.