Giro D'Italia, Stage 4: Jonathan Milan Wins Sprint; Tadej Pogacar Maintains Lead - In Pics

Jonathan Milan of Italy won the sprint to clinch the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia, with Tadej Pogacar still holding his overall lead. Milan of Lidl-Trek made up for missing out on winning stage three when he was outsprinted by Tim Merlier. Germany’s Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious came in third.