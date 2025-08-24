Bengaluru Bulls SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Know Bengaluru Bulls’ strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in PKL Season 12, including their key raiding and defensive strengths, performance inconsistencies, chances to nurture young talent, and challenges from strong competition and injuries

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bengaluru Bulls
Bengaluru Bulls SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 | Photo: Bengaluru Bulls
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pro Kabaddi Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls SWOT Analysis

  • Know the weaknesses, strengths, opportunitiesa and threats of Bnegaluru Bulls ahead of PKL 12

  • Two-time PKL title-winning coach BC Ramesh has joined the Bengaluru-based team as their new head coach

Pro Kabaddi Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls will be looking to get their hands on the prestigious PKL title once again in Season 12 after a lacklustre campaign last season.

Ahead of PKL Season 12, the Bulls released Randhir Singh Sehrawat from his responsibilities as head coach after finishing at the bottom of the Season 11 league standings with 19 points from 22 games. Legendary Randhir Singh was at the helm of the Bulls since the inaugural season and guided them to the Playoffs in six out of the 11 seasons.

Two-time PKL title-winning coach BC Ramesh has joined the Bengaluru-based team as their new head coach. BC Ramesh was the assistant coach of the Bulls during their title-winning campaign in 2018-19. He returns to the franchise after leading Bengal Warriorz (Season 7) and Puneri Paltan (Season 10) to PKL triumphs.

Under their newly-appointed head coach, the Bulls were one of the busiest teams at the PKL Season 12 Player Auction and completed a major squad overhaul with plenty of exciting talents. Having spent INR 4.949 crore at the auction, the Bulls added a total of 15 players, apart from retaining eight New Young Players (NYPs), in their bid for PKL Season 12 title.

Coach Manpreet Singh closely monitors Haryana Steelers ’s raiding strategies as they aim to defend their PKL trophy. - Haryana Steelers
PKL Season 12 Preview: Revamped Format, Host Cities, Full Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

With that in mind, let’s assess the strengths and weaknesses of their squad ahead of Season 12.

Bengaluru Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 - SWOT Analysis

Bengaluru Bulls Strengths

The Bulls’ formidable defensive unit will be their biggest strength in the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi. They have bolstered their defence by acquiring the services of right corner Yogesh Dahiya at the Season 12 Player Auction for a whopping INR 1.125 crore - the most expensive Indian defender in the PKL auction history. Yogesh has been one of the consistent defenders in the last two PKL seasons and has racked up 149 tackle points in 45 matches.

The PKL Season 6 winners have further strengthened their defence by roping in experienced left corner Ankush Rathee at his base price of INR 30 lac. He made an instant impact in Season 9, earning the Best Defender award in his very first year. With 227 tackle points in 69 games, he remains one of PKL’s most consistent and feared defenders.

The Bulls also snapped up right cover Sanjay Dhull for INR 60 lac and left cover Dheeraj for INR 40.20 lac at the Season 12 Player Auction.

Additionally, the likes of Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish and Satyappa Matti (right cover) are some of the other talented defenders in their squad.

Bengaluru Bulls Weaknesses

While their defence looks strong on paper, Bengaluru Bulls’ attack leaves much to be desired.

Ahead of the Season 12 Player Auction, the Bulls retained young raiders Pankaj and Manjeet. They also added right raider Aashish Malik from the nominated New Young Players category for the upcoming season.

The Bulls invested INR 53.10 lakh in raider Akash Shinde at the auction. While he was the top raider for Puneri Paltan in Season 9 with 139 raid points and has notched up a total of 296 raid points in 57 PKL matches, the squad lacks other well-established raiders with proven success in the league.

Even though they also have Pirati Srisivatejesh (left raider), Ganesha B. Hanamantagol (right raider), Shubham Bitake and Mahipal in their ranks, it remains to be seen if these raiders can raise their game in the upcoming season.

Bengaluru Bulls Opportunities

After two consecutive seasons of league-stage exits, the new-look Bulls will aim to reclaim the PKL trophy under the guidance of two-time PKL title-winning head coach BC Ramesh.

With a larger role expected this season, Akash Shinde will also have the opportunity to assert his dominance and emerge as a key figure in the Bulls' raiding unit.

Furthermore, the forthcoming season will offer a perfect platform for the likes of rising stars such as Aashish Malik, Dheeraj, Shubham Bitake, Alireza Mirzaeian and Ahmadreza Asgari to showcase their talents and make a mark in the league.

Bengaluru Bulls Threats

The Bulls will be without a strong leadership figure in their squad in PKL Season 12, which could pose a major threat in crunch match situations due to the lack of experience on the mat.

In addition to the leadership void, a lack of experienced raiders poses a significant challenge for the team and could hamper their chances of securing a Playoff berth. As a result, the Bulls may find themselves heavily reliant on Akash Shinde, with the pressure on their young and relatively untested raiders to step up and support the attack in their push for a top-six finish.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara: The Wall From Rajkot Bids Farewell To Cricket

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From 'All Forms Of Indian Cricket'

  4. Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Head, Marsh, Green Centuries Set Target Of 432

  5. Perth Scorchers Academy Vs Pakistan Shaheens, Top End T20: Hat-trick Hero Crtichell Propels PS-A To Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. SC Allows Aadhaar For Bihar Voter Roll Claims, Questions Parties As They Allege BLAs Barred From Filing Objections

  4. 'Praising Another Country Not Sedition’: Himachal HC On Vendor’s Bail Plea

  5. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. South Korea Fires Warning Shots At North Korean Troops Crossing DMZ

  2. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Admitted To Hospital

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala