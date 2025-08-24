Bengaluru Bulls SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

The Bulls’ formidable defensive unit will be their biggest strength in the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi. They have bolstered their defence by acquiring the services of right corner Yogesh Dahiya at the Season 12 Player Auction for a whopping INR 1.125 crore - the most expensive Indian defender in the PKL auction history. Yogesh has been one of the consistent defenders in the last two PKL seasons and has racked up 149 tackle points in 45 matches.