Who Is Animesh Kujur? First Indian Male Sprinter To Qualify For World Athletics Championships

Clocking 10.18s in the 100m and 20.32s in the 200m, Animesh Kujur’s record-breaking season and Asian Championships bronze have positioned him as the torchbearer of India’s sprinting future

Animesh Kujur First Indian Male Sprinter To Qualify For World Athletics Championships
Animesh Kujur at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition in Kochi. Photo: X | Athletics Federation of India
  • Animesh Kujur is the first Indian male sprinter to qualify for the World Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, 2025 

  • He currently holds national records in both the 100m (10.18s) and 200m (20.32s) 

  • Animesh won bronze at the Asian Athletics Championships and competed in the Monaco Diamond League U23 200m event 

  • Coach Martin Owens praises his discipline, talent, and the sacrifices made to compete internationally

Asian Championships bronze medallist Animesh Kujur has made a landmark breakthrough as the first Indian male sprinter to qualify for the World Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, 2025. His blistering time of 20.63 seconds at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships put him on the map and strengthened his position in the global Road to Tokyo rankings.

Record-Breaking Season & Rising Stardom

This season, Animesh has compiled an impressive list of achievements. Not only has he broken national records in both the 100m and 200m sprints, but he also bagged a bronze medal at the Asian Athletics Championships. His participation in the Under-23 200m race at the Monaco Diamond League further showcased his talent on the international stage.

Starting with the National Games in Uttarakhand and the Federation Cup in Kochi, Animesh shattered the national 200m record. He improved it to 20.32 seconds at the Asian Championships in Korea. Alongside teammates Gurindervir Singh, Manikanta, and Amlan Borgohain, he also helped break the 4x100m relay national record with a time of 38.69 seconds. Animesh later broke the 100m national record with a time of 10.18 seconds in Dormia, Greece.

Animesh’s Journey and Future

Speaking to The Indian Express, Animesh’s coach Martin Owens said, “I am very happy with the long season. We didn’t expect to break the national record so early in the season. With his win, he has consolidated his place further for the World Championships and it is a fantastic achievement.”

Owens added that Animesh is driven by the desire to improve himself rather than medals or records, emphasizing the sacrifices needed to compete at the highest level.

Hailing from the remote village of Ghuitangar in Chhattisgarh, Animesh’s journey is a story of grit and perseverance. Initially a footballer, he only picked up sprinting seriously during the Covid-19 lockdown, training without proper facilities or coaching. His raw talent caught the eye of coach Owens, who helped transform him into a national record-holder and international competitor.

Eyes on the World Championships

With his sights set on the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Animesh is on the brink of creating another historic milestone for Indian athletics. His ultimate goal is to break the elusive sub-10-second barrier in the 100m dash, a feat yet to be achieved by any Indian.

Owens remains optimistic: “With the right person, in the right conditions, at the right time, I believe an Indian sprinter will break the 10-second barrier soon. Maybe Animesh, maybe someone else, but it will happen.”

Published At:
