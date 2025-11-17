Anthony Joshua To Battle YouTuber Jake Paul In December - Check Details

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, confirmed on Thursday widespread media reports that talks have taken place with Paul’s camp as Hearn looks to secure what he described as a “small run-out” for his fighter in the final weeks of this year

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is all set to enter the ring to take on YouTube star Jake Paul in a professional fight to be held on December 19.

The bout will be held at Kaseya Center in Miami. The fight, which will be live streamed on Netflix, will see the two heavyweights go head-to-head in eight three-minute rounds.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, confirmed on Thursday widespread media reports that talks have taken place with Paul’s camp as Hearn looks to secure what he described as a “small run-out” for his fighter in the final weeks of this year.

“He’s been out of the ring for nearly a year and a half,” Hearn told BBC radio about Joshua, a two-time world champion who hasn’t fought since losing to Daniel Dubois in an IBF title fight in September 2024. “If he receives several tens of millions to (end his wait to fight) and we get a chance to silence this guy that’s annoyed the boxing community for a long time, then maybe. Maybe. A lot of work to do.”

Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer who has a 12-1 record (7 KOs) and last fought in June when he beat former middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision.

A month later, Paul entered the World Boxing Association cruiserweight rankings, so would need to make a step up in weight if the Joshua fight was to materialize.

“Definitely not agreed yet,” said Hearn, who added that calling Paul a “YouTuber is a little bit harsh on what Jake has done.”

Hearn said Joshua’s priority is to get in shape to revive his career and fight Tyson Fury, a fellow British former heavyweight champion who is currently retired, in 2026.

Joshua, who weighed more than 250lbs in his previous fights, must fall under 245lbs and both fighters must wear regulation 10-ounce gloves.

“The focus for us really is 2026 and that is a big fight in February or March and then Tyson Fury,” Hearn said. “We want the real stuff but we want the business as well.”

Paul’s scheduled Nov. 14 fight with lightweight champion Gervonta Davis was scrapped last week.

(with AP inputs)

