National

Budaun’s Polls: Uttar Pradesh - Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As Uttar Pradesh's Budaun goes to polls in the third phase, residents of Ismailpur village in Sahaswan say they are yet to have a government that will work towards the development of their village. The village faces a recurring issue during the monsoon season when the nearby river swells, submerging the entire area and cutting off access to the mainland, preventing locals from venturing out for work, education or to see a doctor. Poor health facilities and unemployment are among other issues the Budaun locals are grappling with at the moment.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Budaun’s Polls: Uttar Pradesh - Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  2. Tamil Nadu: 5 MBBS Students, Attending A Wedding, Drown In Sea Off Kanniyakumari Coast
  3. Chirag Paswan: From Bollywood to Bihar Politics - Lok Sabha Elections
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Supriya Sule in conversation with Outlook's Shweta Desai
  5. MBBS Student Appears As Proxy Candidate In NEET For Brother, Both Detained
Entertainment News
  1. Brian Wenzel Dies At 94: ‘Country Practice’ Star Passes Away Leaving Billions In A State Of Sadness
  2. 'Manjummel Boys' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Thriller Inspired By Real Life Will Have A Hold On You With Its Layered Take
  3. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Musicians From Across The World Come Together – View Pics
  4. Celebs Channelling Boss-Woman Vibes At Harvard Business School
  5. Akansha Ranjan Confirms Dating 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Director Sharan Sharma
Sports News
  1. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Hardik Pandya Strikes Again, Removes Marco Jansen
  2. Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir's Departure For Ireland T20 Series In Jeopardy - Reason Explained
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: TT Star Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2 At Saudi Smash 2024
  4. IPL 2024: Aaron Finch Hails Ravindra Jadeja's Class Act, Cites Versatility As Key Attribute
  5. NBA: Dallas Mavericks Sign Jason Kidd To Multi-Year Contract Extension
World News
  1. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Jeffrey McConney Begins Testimony
  2. Germany Recalls Its Ambassador In Russia For A Week In Protest Over A Hacker Attack
  3. Columbia University Cancels Graduation Ceremony Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests
  4. Pulitzer Prize 2024 Announcement Today: War Coverage, AI Use, And Digital Expansion In Focus
  5. Indian-origin Astronaut Sunita Williams Set To Fly Into Space For A Third Time On Tuesday
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain