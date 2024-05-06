National

Budaun’s Polls: Uttar Pradesh - Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As Uttar Pradesh's Budaun goes to polls in the third phase, residents of Ismailpur village in Sahaswan say they are yet to have a government that will work towards the development of their village. The village faces a recurring issue during the monsoon season when the nearby river swells, submerging the entire area and cutting off access to the mainland, preventing locals from venturing out for work, education or to see a doctor. Poor health facilities and unemployment are among other issues the Budaun locals are grappling with at the moment.