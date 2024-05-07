National

Reporter's Guarantee | SC Residents Of Hubbali-Dharwad Demand Equal Rights & Freedom From Casteism

In 2019, PM Modi had declared India to be 'ODF' (Open-Defecation Free) But in the remote village of Rottigawad in Karnataka, residents of an Ambedkarite colony claim their neighbourhood has no toilets or proper cremation/burial grounds for their dead. As Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency goes to polls, Scheduled Caste residents of villages in the Hubbali-Dharwad region of northern Karnataka demand freedom from casteism, land rights and equal opportunities.