ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet

The Women’s T20 World Cup final will be held at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on October 20

ICC Women's Cricket T20 World Cup: India women's cricket team will play Pakistan on Oct 6. Photo: File
The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the full set of fixtures for the ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Bangladesh from Oct 3 to 20. The ICC announced the draws, groups and the schedule for the Women's T20 WC on Sunday, May 5. (More Cricket News)

India are placed alongside six-time winners Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand women and another finalist from the T20 WC qualifiers. India women's will play all their matches in Sylhet and will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 4. They then face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6.

India's next assignment will be against either Sri Lanka or Scotland team on October 9 while their clash against six-time world champions Australia will be on October 13.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures

Thursday, 3 October 2024

England v South Africa, Dhaka, 15h00

Bangladesh v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00

Friday, 4 October 2024

Australia v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00

India v New Zealand, Sylhet, 19h00

Saturday, 5 October 2024

South Africa v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00

Bangladesh v England, Dhaka, 19h00

Sunday, 6 October 2024

New Zealand v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00

India v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00

Monday, 7 October 2024

West Indies v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00

Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Australia v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00

Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00

India v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00

Thursday, 10 October 2024

South Africa v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00

Friday, 11 October 2024

Australia v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00

Pakistan v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00

Saturday, 12 October 2024

England v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00

Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka, 19h00

Sunday, 13 October 2024

Pakistan v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00

India v Australia, Sylhet, 19h00

Monday, 14 October 2024

England v Q2, Dhaka, 15h00

Thursday, 17 October 2024

Semi Final 1, Sylhet, 19h00

Friday, 18 October 2024

Semi Final 2, Dhaka, 19h00

Sunday, 20 October 2024

Final, Dhaka, 19h00

*Times are all local

** The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

BY

India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was at the unveiling of the ICC Women's T20 Trophy said, "I'm thrilled at the prospect of competing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year. The growth of women's cricket over the past few years and especially Women's World Cups have been incredible. I am sure this event will be no different with competitive and high energy cricket to entertain the world."

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 teams and groups

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka/Scotland

Group B: Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka/Scotland

A total of 23 matches will be played over the 18 days of the tournament. India made it o the final of the T20 WC in the 2020 edition but lost to Australia.

Last year, Kaur's side lost to the Aussies in the semis of the tournament.

