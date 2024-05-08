ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the full set of fixtures for the ninth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Bangladesh from Oct 3 to 20. The ICC announced the draws, groups and the schedule for the Women's T20 WC on Sunday, May 5. (More Cricket News)
India are placed alongside six-time winners Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand women and another finalist from the T20 WC qualifiers. India women's will play all their matches in Sylhet and will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 4. They then face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6.
India's next assignment will be against either Sri Lanka or Scotland team on October 9 while their clash against six-time world champions Australia will be on October 13.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures
Thursday, 3 October 2024
England v South Africa, Dhaka, 15h00
Bangladesh v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00
Friday, 4 October 2024
Australia v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00
India v New Zealand, Sylhet, 19h00
Saturday, 5 October 2024
South Africa v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00
Bangladesh v England, Dhaka, 19h00
Sunday, 6 October 2024
New Zealand v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00
India v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00
Monday, 7 October 2024
West Indies v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00
Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Australia v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00
Wednesday, 9 October 2024
Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00
India v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00
Thursday, 10 October 2024
South Africa v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00
Friday, 11 October 2024
Australia v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00
Pakistan v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00
Saturday, 12 October 2024
England v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00
Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka, 19h00
Sunday, 13 October 2024
Pakistan v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00
India v Australia, Sylhet, 19h00
Monday, 14 October 2024
England v Q2, Dhaka, 15h00
Thursday, 17 October 2024
Semi Final 1, Sylhet, 19h00
Friday, 18 October 2024
Semi Final 2, Dhaka, 19h00
Sunday, 20 October 2024
Final, Dhaka, 19h00
*Times are all local
** The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was at the unveiling of the ICC Women's T20 Trophy said, "I'm thrilled at the prospect of competing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year. The growth of women's cricket over the past few years and especially Women's World Cups have been incredible. I am sure this event will be no different with competitive and high energy cricket to entertain the world."
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 teams and groups
Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka/Scotland
Group B: Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka/Scotland
A total of 23 matches will be played over the 18 days of the tournament. India made it o the final of the T20 WC in the 2020 edition but lost to Australia.
Last year, Kaur's side lost to the Aussies in the semis of the tournament.