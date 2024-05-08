National

Reporter's Guarantee | Jagan Reddy's Welfare Schemes vs. Chandrababu Naidu's Development Plank In Andhra Pradesh

One of the main contests in Andhra Pradesh in these elections is between Jagan Reddy's welfare schemes vs. Chandrababu Naidu's development plank. In our travels, Outlook found many of Jagan Reddy's schemes have percolated down to the targeted people. But how the welfare schemes are going to be funded is a question mark. In Tadikonda village in Guntur district, 30 kms from Vijayawada, some farmers have got as much as Rs 3 lakh from the YSRCP government.

