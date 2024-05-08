National

Noida: Girl Gets Attacked By Dog In Lift Of Housing Society | On Cam

The dog attack took place in the Lotus-300 society in Sector 107, Noida. The entire incident, said to have taken place on May 3, was captured by a CCTV camera installed inside the lift.

As soon as the door of the lift closes, the girl is seen moving her arm in pain. Photo: X
Video of a girl being attacked and bitten by a dog inside a lift of a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has been going viral. The incident is the latest in the series of dog attack cases in housing societies.

The video shows the girl inside the lift. The lift then stops at a floor and a brown pet dog comes rushing inside the lift and bites the girl, seemingly leaving her in pain.

While child was alone in the lift when she was bitten by the dog, a man follows the dog inside the lift and manages to make it go outside the lift to save the girl from further harm.

As soon as the door of the lift closes, the girl is seen moving her arm in pain.

This incident comes a day after a five-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after being attacked by two pet Rottweiler dogs at a park in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Around two months ago, the central government recommended a ban on several dog breeds, including the Rottweiler, Pitbull, American Bulldog and others, considered to be dangerous.

Centre's recommendation came as a response to the alarming increase in severe and fatal attacks by dogs of these breeds.

