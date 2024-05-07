Exactly two weeks remain before the Indian Premier League 2024 play-offs begin. The clamour for spots is quickly turning into a frantic scramble, as the middle muddle in the points table continues to keep things interesting for viewers. Match 57 of IPL 2024 has Sunrisers Hyderabad playing hosts to Lucknow Super Giants, with the two teams signifying the aforementioned middle muddle. (Preview | Points Table)
Both SRH and LSG have garnered 12 points from 11 games so far and lie fourth and fifth (before the start of the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match) respectively in the standings, as the Sunrisers' net run rate is marginally better (-0.065 as against -0.371).
They will both be eyeing at least two wins out of the three league games left to seal a play-offs berth. Whoever wins on Wednesday (May 8) will hold the edge over the other, in the race for qualification.
Before the SRH vs LSG match begins at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, here are three key player battles to watch out for.
Travis Head Vs Naveen-ul-Haq
Travis Head, the marauding Australian southpaw, continues to make waves in India. After breaking Indian hearts with his match-winning knock in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the opener has been smashing around bowlers with merry in IPL 2024 for SRH.
Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq has the fire and fighting spirit to counter Head. The pacer has the propensity to trouble and eventually dislodge the best in the business, and he will certainly be eyeing Head's scalp early to subdue the hosts.
KL Rahul Vs Pat Cummins
The battle of the captains promises to be an enthralling one. LSG skipper KL Rahul has been among the runs this season, and after not being included in the India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, he sure will have a point or two to prove.
Aussie leader Pat Cummins too has had a good tournament so far, picking up 12 wickets in his last 10 games. He has the wherewithal to dismiss as well as restrict attacking batters with his world-class seam bowling, and will be looking to do exactly that against Rahul.
Marcus Stoinis Vs T Natarajan
The slog overs are perhaps the most awaited segment of a T20 game, not just for the high-octane action but also the decisive nature of their significance. With ever-so-small small margins of error, bowlers have nowhere to hide when it comes to the death overs.
T Natarajan is someone who possesses the skills to excel in that period, which makes him a rare commodity. The left-arm pacer will need to be at his best against swashbuckling middle-order batter Marcus Stoinis, who can destroy bowling line-ups in the last few overs with his power hitting.