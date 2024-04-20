Travis Head (left) and Abhishek Sharma bump fists during the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi on Saturday, April 20. Photo: AP

Travis Head (left) and Abhishek Sharma bump fists during the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi on Saturday, April 20. Photo: AP