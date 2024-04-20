Cricket

SRH Vs DC: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head Record Highest Powerplay Score In IPL History

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma bludgeoned an astonishing 125 runs in the powerplay against Delhi Capitals, far surpassing the previous record of 105 runs set by Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League 2017

Advertisement

AP
Travis Head (left) and Abhishek Sharma bump fists during the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi on Saturday, April 20. Photo: AP
info_icon

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are making it harder and harder for opposition bowlers to turn up against them, this IPL season. After twice breaking the record for the highest total in the history of Indian Premier League, Pat Cummins' side has notched up the highest-ever powerplay score in the league. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Carnage ensued in the first six overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where SRH are taking on Delhi Capitals in match 35 of IPL 2024. SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma bludgeoned an astonishing 125 runs in the powerplay, far surpassing the previous record of 105 runs notched up by Kolkata Knight Riders against (then known as) Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2017.

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik during RCB vs SRH on Monday - X/@IPL
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024: List Of Records That Were Shattered During Six-Fest In Bengaluru

BY Gaurav Thakur

Sixes and fours were so commonplace that it appeared like a highlights reel playing live, in real time. Abhishek smashed 46 runs off just 11 balls before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him off his 12th, as the 23-year-old missed out on what could have been the fastest half-century in IPL.

Head had got to his fifty in the third over itself, and was eventually dismissed on 89 off a mere 32 balls. The DC bowlers did not know what hit them, as Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar all went for more than 20 runs per over in the powerplay.

Advertisement

It was ace left-arm spinner Kuldeep who brought some semblance of normality to proceedings, scalping the top three to halt the madness. But despite picking up three wickets, Kuldeep too went for 44 runs in his first three overs, thanks to ingenious six-hitting from Abhishek, Head, and later Heinrich Klaasen.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final