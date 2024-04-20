Cricket

DC Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Hosts First Match Of Season As Capitals Welcome Sunrisers

In today's match, Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is hosting its first game of the season with the hosts taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League 2024. The Capitals with three wins, two of them coming in the last two games, and four losses are sixth in the points table. The Sunrisers are placed fourth with four wins and two losses and are currently on a three-match winning streak. As the two in-form teams clash one of them will have to face defeat. Here is where you will find live scores and all important updates of this match

G
Gaurav Thakur
20 April 2024
20 April 2024
SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma X/@SunRisers

Pitch Report

"This is a pitch that'll suit the Delhi Capitals pacers. It has got a lot of grass, it's really hard, there's plenty of runs on offer and there will be a bit of carry as well. So, both batters and bowlers will like this," reckon Kevin Pietersen and Matthew Hayden on air

Advertisement

Head To Head Record

DC - 11

SRH - 12

Last season, the two teams met twice and won one game each.

Advertisement

DC Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Updates

In today's match, Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is hosting its first game of the season with the hosts taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League 2024. The Capitals with three wins, two of them coming in the last two games, and four losses are sixth in the points table. The Sunrisers are placed fourth with four wins and two losses and are currently on a three-match winning streak. As the two in-form teams clash one of them will have to face defeat. Here is where you will find live scores and all important updates of this match. (Scorecard)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final