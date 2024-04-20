Cricket

DC Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Hosts First Match Of Season As Capitals Welcome Sunrisers

In today's match, Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is hosting its first game of the season with the hosts taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League 2024. The Capitals with three wins, two of them coming in the last two games, and four losses are sixth in the points table. The Sunrisers are placed fourth with four wins and two losses and are currently on a three-match winning streak. As the two in-form teams clash one of them will have to face defeat. Here is where you will find live scores and all important updates of this match