Cricket

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024: List Of Records That Were Shattered During Six-Fest In Bengaluru

Here is a list of the records that were made during the match where one team scored the highest-ever IPL total and the other the fifth-highest

Dinesh Karthik during RCB vs SRH on Monday Photo: X/@IPL
T20 cricket has changed. (More Cricket News)

Sky is the limit in T20 cricket now and in the Indian Premier League 2024 we are witnessing that change.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday scored the highest-ever IPL total when they smashed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers for 287 runs in the 20 overs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. 287! The kind of scores that were once considered safe in One Day cricket are now being breached in 20 overs.

That the SRH broke their own record of the highest total made just weeks ago was crazy, but even crazier was the fact that they won by just 25 runs.

In reply to the record total, RCB themselves batted to their fullest and ended up with 262/7.

It was some of the craziest hitting that cricket world has ever seen. As the ball sailed high in the Bengaluru sky, many records fell flat on Monday.

Here is a list of the records that were made during the match where one team scored the highest ever IPL total and the other the fifth highest.

Highest Aggregate In A T20 Match

549 SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru 2024

523 SRH vs MI, Hyderabad 2024

517 WI vs SA, Centurion 2023

Highest IPL Total

287/3 SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru 2024

277/3 SRH vs MI, Hyderabad 2024

272/7 KKR vs DC, Vizag 2024

263/5 RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru 2013

262/7 RCB v SRH, Bengaluru 2024

Highest 2nd Innings Total In T20s

262/7 RCB v SRH, Bengaluru 2024

259/4 South Africa v West Indies, Centurion 2023

254/3 Middlesex v Surrey, The Oval 2023

Most Boundaries In A T20 Match

81 SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru 2024

81 WI vs SA, Centurion 2023

78 Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi 2023

Most Sixes In A T20 Match

38 SRH vs MI, Hyderabad 2024

38 SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru 2024

37 Balkh Legends vs Kabul Zwann, Sharjah 2018

Highest T20 Totals

314/3 Nepal vs Mongolia, Hangzhou 2023

287/3 SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru 2024

278/3 Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dehradun 2019

Most Sixes In An IPL innings

22 SRH vs RCB Bengaluru 2024

21 RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013

20 RCB vs GL Bengaluru 2016

Fastest IPL Century

30 balls Chris Gayle RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru 2013

37 balls Yusuf Pathan RR vs MI, Mumbai 2010

38 balls David Miller KXIP vs RCB, Mohali 2013

39 balls Travis Head SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru 2024

Fastest IPL Innings (Minimum 10 Balls Played)

39* (10) 390 SR - Romario Shepherd MI vs DC, Mumbai 2024

56* (15) 373.33 SR - Pat Cummins KKR vs MI, Pune 2022

41 (11) 372.72 SR - Ab de Villiers RCB vs MI, Mumbai 2015

37* (10) 370 SR - Abdul Samad SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

