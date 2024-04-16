Sky is the limit in T20 cricket now and in the Indian Premier League 2024 we are witnessing that change.
Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday scored the highest-ever IPL total when they smashed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers for 287 runs in the 20 overs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. 287! The kind of scores that were once considered safe in One Day cricket are now being breached in 20 overs.
That the SRH broke their own record of the highest total made just weeks ago was crazy, but even crazier was the fact that they won by just 25 runs.
In reply to the record total, RCB themselves batted to their fullest and ended up with 262/7.
It was some of the craziest hitting that cricket world has ever seen. As the ball sailed high in the Bengaluru sky, many records fell flat on Monday.
Here is a list of the records that were made during the match where one team scored the highest ever IPL total and the other the fifth highest.
Highest Aggregate In A T20 Match
549 SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru 2024
523 SRH vs MI, Hyderabad 2024
517 WI vs SA, Centurion 2023
Highest IPL Total
287/3 SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru 2024
277/3 SRH vs MI, Hyderabad 2024
272/7 KKR vs DC, Vizag 2024
263/5 RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru 2013
262/7 RCB v SRH, Bengaluru 2024
Highest 2nd Innings Total In T20s
262/7 RCB v SRH, Bengaluru 2024
259/4 South Africa v West Indies, Centurion 2023
254/3 Middlesex v Surrey, The Oval 2023
Most Boundaries In A T20 Match
81 SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru 2024
81 WI vs SA, Centurion 2023
78 Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi 2023
Most Sixes In A T20 Match
38 SRH vs MI, Hyderabad 2024
38 SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru 2024
37 Balkh Legends vs Kabul Zwann, Sharjah 2018
Highest T20 Totals
314/3 Nepal vs Mongolia, Hangzhou 2023
287/3 SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru 2024
278/3 Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dehradun 2019
Most Sixes In An IPL innings
22 SRH vs RCB Bengaluru 2024
21 RCB vs PWI Bengaluru 2013
20 RCB vs GL Bengaluru 2016
Fastest IPL Century
30 balls Chris Gayle RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru 2013
37 balls Yusuf Pathan RR vs MI, Mumbai 2010
38 balls David Miller KXIP vs RCB, Mohali 2013
39 balls Travis Head SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru 2024
Fastest IPL Innings (Minimum 10 Balls Played)
39* (10) 390 SR - Romario Shepherd MI vs DC, Mumbai 2024
56* (15) 373.33 SR - Pat Cummins KKR vs MI, Pune 2022
41 (11) 372.72 SR - Ab de Villiers RCB vs MI, Mumbai 2015
37* (10) 370 SR - Abdul Samad SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024