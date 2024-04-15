Sunrisers Hyderabad, powered by Aussie and Proteas fire, posted the highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday (April 15, 2024). Asked to set a target by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Pat Cummins-led SRH accepted the challenge and scored 287/3 in 120 legal deliveries. (Live Blog | Full Coverage)
Unheralded Indian Abhishek Sharma (34 off 22) and Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup hero Travis Head (102 off 41) raced to 108 in 49 balls to lay a solid foundation. After the departure of Sharma, South African Heinrich Klaasen (67 off 31) joined Head and stitched a 26-ball 57-run stand.
RCB bowlers cowered and fielders took cover as SRH batters continued to plunder runs. Aiden Markram, another South African, hit 32 off 17 while Indian youngster Abdul Samad clobbered 37 off 10 in an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 56 in just 19 balls. Earlier, Markram and his South African compatriot Klassen added 66 in 27.
The 20-over innings with 15 extras, including 12 wides, witnessed 22 sixes -- a new record in the IPL, one more than RCB's count against now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013.
Four RCB bowlers leaked more than 50 runs -- Reece Topley (1/68 in 4 overs), Yash Dayal (0/51 in 4), Lockie Ferguson (2/52 in 4), and Vijaykumar Vyshak (0/64 in 4). Will Jacks' figures of 0/32 in three overs looked gold dust, but Mahipal Lomror's one-over experiment ended up conceding 18 runs
So RCB's six bowlers, in a way, helped SRH record the highest team total in IPL. But they are not the first set of bowlers to endure such an ignominious fate. Days ago, SRH batters ran amok in Hyderabad to pile on 277/3 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.
Meaning, Sunrisers Hyderabad now own the two highest totals in the history of IPL. The top three scores in IPL, for the record, have all been recorded in this edition with Kolkata Knight Riders posting 272/7 against Delhi Capitals in Vizag.
SRH's score of 287/3 is the second-highest total in all of T20 cricket, only behind Nepal's 314/3 against a nondescript Mongolian side at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.
The top-10 highest scores in IPL
1. SRH 277/3 vs MI in 2024
2. KKR 272/7 vs DC in 2024
3. RCB 263/5 vs PWI in 2013
4. LSG 256/5 vs PBKS in 2023
5. RCB 248/3 vs GL in 2016
6. CSK 246/5 vs RR in 2010
7. MI 246/5 vs SRH in 2024
8. KKR 245/6 vs KXIP in 2018
9. CSK 240/5 vs KXIP in 2008
10. CSK 235/4 vs KKR in 2023
The top five highest T20 totals
1. 314/3 NEP vs MGL in 2023
2. 287/3 SRH vs RCB in 2024
3. 278/3 AFG vs IRE in 2019
4. 278/4 CZE vs TUR in 2019
5. 277/3 SRH vs MI 2024