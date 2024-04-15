The former MI Skipper has now 234 runs this season and he is fourth on the list of highest run-getters. The list is being led by Virat Kohli who has already amassed 319 runs in six innings with a century and two half-centuries. Riyan Parag with 284 runs is next on the list with his skipper at Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson at number three with 264. Both of them have scored three half-centuries so far. Shubman Gill, the GT captain, is fifth on the list with 255 runs.