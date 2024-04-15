Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke into the top five of the Orange Cap list when he smashed his first hundred in the Indian Premier League in almost 12 years in Mumbai Indians' 20-run loss to Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
The former MI Skipper has now 234 runs this season and he is fourth on the list of highest run-getters. The list is being led by Virat Kohli who has already amassed 319 runs in six innings with a century and two half-centuries. Riyan Parag with 284 runs is next on the list with his skipper at Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson at number three with 264. Both of them have scored three half-centuries so far. Shubman Gill, the GT captain, is fifth on the list with 255 runs.
Rohit's unbeaten 105 off 63 balls was also the third century of the season after Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler slammed tons in the same game. The former MI skipper's century was also the second-highest individual score of the season behind Virat Kohli's 114 not out.
This was also Rohit Sharma's 8th ton in T20s. He is only behind Virat Kohli in the list of Indian batters with most hundreds in T20s.
In the innings where the 36-year-old hit five sixes, he also became the first Indian to hit over 500 sixes in T20 cricket.
Rohit also got past Suresh Raina as he became the leading run-scorer in the MI vs CSK rivalry history.
Sharma's ton was only the third instance of a player scoring an IPL century in a chase but ending up on the losing side.
Rohit had scored his last IPL century in 2012 for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders.
However his knock went into vain as Mumbai Indians slumped to a 20-run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings despite a fiery start which saw them race to 70 runs in first 7 overs. MI remained in the match for a long time before a dry spell around the 14-15th over put them behind.
Earlier CSK, after being put into bat first, got to 206 for 5 riding on half-centuries from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shivam Dube. In the last over, the Wankhede crowd went into raptures when MS Dhoni launched Hardik Pandya for three back-to-back sixes and returned with a 4 ball 20 not out. In the end 20 runs seperated the two teams.
MI now have only two wins from their six matches and are third from the bottom in the points table while CSK are going strong with four wins and two losses and are at the third spot.