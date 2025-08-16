Weekly Horoscope For August 17th To August 23rd: Let The Stars Illuminate Your Path For The Week To Come

This week, Rahu is located in the eleventh house. Your moon sign indicates that you will have an improvement in both your physical and mental comfort this week. Regardless of this, you must not allow the mental stress to take control of you. In light of the fact that doing so can result in any kind of physical harm. The fact that you are a disciplined person should not be forgotten. Therefore, maintain your health by adhering to standards of discipline in areas about your health. In times of difficulty, the only thing that will be of assistance to you is the wealth that you have accumulated over time. You should be fully aware of this fact. As a result, you will not only need to consider the possibility of preserving your riches throughout this week, but you will also need to initiate the process within this week itself. During this week, if there are senior members of the family, you may find yourself experiencing difficulties as a result of their unreasonable demands and their excessive expectations of you.