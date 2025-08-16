How Mental Health Disorders Are Used To Silence And Browbeat Women

Women’s mental health is not a priority in many Indian households. Speaking freely about mental illness is still taboo. When women struggle, their concerns are often swept under the carpet, away from the gaze of relatives and nosy neighbours. Treatment is mostly sought only when something drastic like a breakdown or a violent outburst happens. The shame attached to mental illness makes it challenging for women to reach out for help. Stigma cuts across socio-economic classes, disproportionately affecting women than men. Grover points out that the fear of judgement, of being labelled, or of bringing shame to family ‘honour’ prompts many women to stay silent. “The stigma around women’s mental health is actually about control,” says Nilanjana Bhowmick, journalist and author of Lies Our Mothers Told Us and How Not to be a Superwoman. “From being asked to ‘calm down’ in workplaces or at home (as if women are perpetually irrational), to being punished in marriages for speaking up or seeking help—it is a way to diminish women; punish them and sometimes erase them.”