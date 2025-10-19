Book Review: Water Days Explores Bengaluru’s Existential Crisis

The winds of change tug at Raghavendra and Poornima’s sails, too. Everyone around them seems to be making plans to ride the wave sweeping across the ‘garden city’, once the favourite destination of pensioners and laid-back holidayers. Poornima has no illusions about a just world. She is aware that Bangalore will soon become unaffordable to her and her husband (a family of poor Brahmins), who struggle not to be dwarfed by their “neighbours, the police and the politicians”. She sees Bangalore’s gardens turning into garbage dumps and “its casual life being replaced by impatient, angry, exhaust-spewing vehicles in their hundreds.” Equality is a pipe dream in a city on the cusp of change. There is no justice to be found in this country, she says, convinced that when it comes to the crunch, people like her must fend for themselves, without hesitating to take the law into their own hands if need be.