Madagascar Dissolves Government After Deadly Youth Protests Over Power and Water Crisis

Protests that began peacefully in the capital city of Antananarivo escalated into violence, including looting of businesses, attacks on political figures' residences and the burning of cable car stations.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Madagascar
Antananarivo, Analamanga, Madagascar: A Generation Z protester holds a placard denouncing political | Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • President Andry Rajoelina dissolved the government after three days of violent protests over power and water shortages left at least 22 dead and hundreds injured, according to the UN.

  • UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk condemned the use of excessive force by security forces and urged Madagascar to uphold the rights to peaceful protest and free expression.

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on Monday dissolved the government following deadly protests by the country’s youth over  frequent power and water cuts. At least 22 people have died and hundreds injured, the United Nations said.

In the three-day long demonstration, the government imposed dusk-to-dawn curfews in the capital. The police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protestors.

The protests, which started peacefully in capital Antananarivo on 25 September, turned into the most serious challenge Rajoelina has faced since his re-election in 2023. He said on Monday: "We acknowledge and apologise if members of the government have not carried out the tasks assigned to them.”

He assured support for businesses affected by looting, and suggested a dialogue with young people.

"I understand the anger, the sadness, and the difficulties caused by power cuts and water supply problems. I heard the call, I felt the suffering, I understood the impact on daily life," he said.

The protesters had barricaded roads with rocks and burning tyres, and y September 25, media reports of looting retailer, appliance stores had emerged. Many station of Madagascar’s new cable car system were also set alight.

Related Content
Related Content
nepal protest thumbnail - null
Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

According to local media, three residences of politicians who were close allies to President Andry Rajoelina were also attacked by protesters on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Monday expressed shock at the violent response by security forces to the ongoing protests in the country. 

According to their statement, the victims include protesters and bystanders killed by members of the security forces, but also others killed in subsequent widespread violence and looting by individuals and gangs not associated with the protesters.

“I am shocked and saddened by the killings and injuries in the protests over water and power cuts in Madagascar,” said Türk. “I urge the authorities to ensure respect for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, consistent with their obligations under international human rights law.”

After September 25, more demonstrations broke out in another eight major cities across the country.

“I urge the security forces to desist from the use of unnecessary and disproportionate force and to immediately release all arbitrarily detained protesters. International human rights law is particularly strict on the use of firearms; they can only be used by law enforcement officers when strictly necessary to protect life or prevent serious injury from an imminent threat,” said Türk.

(with inputs from Al Jazeera and Reuters)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: IND-W Seek Winning Start To Tournament Against SL-W

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming, Venue, Performers – All You Need To Know

  3. Asia Cup 2025: 'I Am Ashamed' - WC-winning Cricketer Syed Kirmani Criticises Politics Mixing With Sport

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare

  5. Iga Swiatek Through To Round Of 16 At China Open After Camila Osorio Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  2. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  3. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  4. Three Day Internet Blackout In Bareilly Cripples Trade, Banking, And Healthcare

  5. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  4. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  5. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  3. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  4. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

  5. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

Latest Stories

  1. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick

  2. Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away At 94

  3. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

  4. Bihar Election: AIMIM Eyes Six Seats To Join The Mahagathbandhan, But RJD Isn’t Too Sure

  5. Gemini October 2025 Horoscope: Mixed Results In Career, Finances, Love, And Health

  6. India A Vs Australia A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial ODI: Preview, When And Where To Watch

  7. Cancer October 2025 Horoscope: Mixed Fortunes In Career, Finances, And Relationships

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Welcome Relief as Light Rain and Cloudy Skies Return