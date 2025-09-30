Madagascar Dissolves Government After Deadly Youth Protests Over Power and Water Crisis

President Andry Rajoelina dissolved the government after three days of violent protests over power and water shortages left at least 22 dead and hundreds injured, according to the UN.
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk condemned the use of excessive force by security forces and urged Madagascar to uphold the rights to peaceful protest and free expression.
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on Monday dissolved the government following deadly protests by the country’s youth over frequent power and water cuts. At least 22 people have died and hundreds injured, the United Nations said.
In the three-day long demonstration, the government imposed dusk-to-dawn curfews in the capital. The police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protestors.
The protests, which started peacefully in capital Antananarivo on 25 September, turned into the most serious challenge Rajoelina has faced since his re-election in 2023. He said on Monday: "We acknowledge and apologise if members of the government have not carried out the tasks assigned to them.”
He assured support for businesses affected by looting, and suggested a dialogue with young people.
"I understand the anger, the sadness, and the difficulties caused by power cuts and water supply problems. I heard the call, I felt the suffering, I understood the impact on daily life," he said.
The protesters had barricaded roads with rocks and burning tyres, and y September 25, media reports of looting retailer, appliance stores had emerged. Many station of Madagascar’s new cable car system were also set alight.
According to local media, three residences of politicians who were close allies to President Andry Rajoelina were also attacked by protesters on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Monday expressed shock at the violent response by security forces to the ongoing protests in the country.
According to their statement, the victims include protesters and bystanders killed by members of the security forces, but also others killed in subsequent widespread violence and looting by individuals and gangs not associated with the protesters.
“I am shocked and saddened by the killings and injuries in the protests over water and power cuts in Madagascar,” said Türk. “I urge the authorities to ensure respect for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, consistent with their obligations under international human rights law.”
After September 25, more demonstrations broke out in another eight major cities across the country.
“I urge the security forces to desist from the use of unnecessary and disproportionate force and to immediately release all arbitrarily detained protesters. International human rights law is particularly strict on the use of firearms; they can only be used by law enforcement officers when strictly necessary to protect life or prevent serious injury from an imminent threat,” said Türk.
(with inputs from Al Jazeera and Reuters)