India Vs Malaysia, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Abhigyan Kundu Makes History With Record Double Century

Abhigyan Kundu struck an unbeaten 209 off 125 against Malaysia during U19 Asia Cup 2025
Kundu became the first Indian to register a Youth ODI double century
India recovered from 87/3 to post 408/7, with Kundu anchoring the innings
Abhigyan Kundu became the first-ever Indian to score a double century in Youth ODIs during their ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final Group A match against Malaysia at the Sevens Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, December 16.
Asked to set a target, India got off to a flier thanks to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 26-ball 50, but the record-time champions kept losing wickets and were 87/3 in the 11th over.
However, Kundu, 17, hit an unbeaten 209 off just 125 balls with 17 fours and nine sixes to help India post a mammoth total of 408/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Kundu was involved in a 209-run fourth-wicket partnership with Vedant Trivedi, who scored 90 off 106. Later in the innings, Kanishk Chouhan (144 off 11) supported Kundu, and they added 87 runs in 36 balls for the sixth wicket.
This was India's second 400-plus score in the 12th edition of the Youth ODI Asia Cup. Ayush Mhatre & Co. posted 433/6 in their campaign opener against the UAE, with Suryavanshi scoring 171 off 95, which was the previous highest for India in the Youth ODIs.
Kundu now occupies the second-highest individual score in Youth ODIs, behind South African Jorich Van Schalkwyk's 215 against Zimbabwe in July earlier this year.
Born on April 30, 2008, the wicketkeeper-batter represents Mumbai in domestic cricket. Earlier in the tournament, he scored 32 not out against the UAE and 22 against Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Pakistan have set a 242-run target for the UAE in another Group A match. Having already qualified for the semi-finals, India are will face either Sri Lanka or Bangladesh as Group A winners for a place in the final.
Is Abhigyan Kundu Part Of IPL 2026 Auction List?
Abhigyan Kundu is not part of the Indian Premier League 2026 mini-auction. But at least five of his current India U-19 teammates have been shortlisted for the auction.
They are: Aaron George Varghese (batter, INR 30 lakh), Vihaan Malhotra (all-rounder, INR 30 lakh base price), Kanishk Chouhan (all-rounder, INR 30 lakh), Khilan Patel (all-rounder, INR 30 lakh), and Naman Pushpak (bowler, INR 30 lakh).