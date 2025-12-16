India Vs Malaysia, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Abhigyan Kundu Makes History With Record Double Century

Abhigyan Kundu became the first Indian to score a double century in Youth ODIs, smashing an unbeaten 209 against Malaysia in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025, powering India to a mammoth 408/7 in Dubai

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Malaysia ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 Abhigyan Kundu double century record
File photo of Abhigyan Kundu in action for India U19 in action against Australia. | Photo: Instagram/kundu_abhigyan_230
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Abhigyan Kundu struck an unbeaten 209 off 125 against Malaysia during U19 Asia Cup 2025

  • Kundu became the first Indian to register a Youth ODI double century

  • India recovered from 87/3 to post 408/7, with Kundu anchoring the innings

Abhigyan Kundu became the first-ever Indian to score a double century in Youth ODIs during their ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final Group A match against Malaysia at the Sevens Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, December 16.

Asked to set a target, India got off to a flier thanks to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 26-ball 50, but the record-time champions kept losing wickets and were 87/3 in the 11th over.

However, Kundu, 17, hit an unbeaten 209 off just 125 balls with 17 fours and nine sixes to help India post a mammoth total of 408/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Kundu was involved in a 209-run fourth-wicket partnership with Vedant Trivedi, who scored 90 off 106. Later in the innings, Kanishk Chouhan (144 off 11) supported Kundu, and they added 87 runs in 36 balls for the sixth wicket.

This was India's second 400-plus score in the 12th edition of the Youth ODI Asia Cup. Ayush Mhatre & Co. posted 433/6 in their campaign opener against the UAE, with Suryavanshi scoring 171 off 95, which was the previous highest for India in the Youth ODIs.

Related Content
Related Content

Kundu now occupies the second-highest individual score in Youth ODIs, behind South African Jorich Van Schalkwyk's 215 against Zimbabwe in July earlier this year.

Born on April 30, 2008, the wicketkeeper-batter represents Mumbai in domestic cricket. Earlier in the tournament, he scored 32 not out against the UAE and 22 against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have set a 242-run target for the UAE in another Group A match. Having already qualified for the semi-finals, India are will face either Sri Lanka or Bangladesh as Group A winners for a place in the final.

Is Abhigyan Kundu Part Of IPL 2026 Auction List?

Abhigyan Kundu is not part of the Indian Premier League 2026 mini-auction. But at least five of his current India U-19 teammates have been shortlisted for the auction.

They are: Aaron George Varghese (batter, INR 30 lakh), Vihaan Malhotra (all-rounder, INR 30 lakh base price), Kanishk Chouhan (all-rounder, INR 30 lakh), Khilan Patel (all-rounder, INR 30 lakh), and Naman Pushpak (bowler, INR 30 lakh).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Cameron Green For INR 25.20 Crore; Venkatesh Iyer Goes To RCB

  2. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  3. India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: MAS' Batting Order Collapses Under Massive Chase Pressure| MAS 38/7 (17)

  4. Hyderabad Vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: HAR Seek Upset Against Unbeaten HYD

  5. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan Gives Shaheens First Breakthrough | AFG 42/1 (8)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  3. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  4. ‘AQI’ Chants Greet Delhi CM at Messi Event Amid Severe Pollution

  5. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. Sydney Hero Disarms Gunman During Bondi Beach Mass Shooting, Recovers In Hospital

  4. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  5. Flash Floods Kill 21 In Morocco’s Coastal Town Of Safi After Heavy Rain

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan Gives Shaheens First Breakthrough | AFG 42/1 (8)

  4. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Cameron Green For INR 25.20 Crore; Venkatesh Iyer Goes To RCB

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa