India Vs Malaysia, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Abhigyan Kundu Makes History With Record Double Century

However, Kundu, 17, hit an unbeaten 209 off just 125 balls with 17 fours and nine sixes to help India post a mammoth total of 408/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Kundu was involved in a 209-run fourth-wicket partnership with Vedant Trivedi, who scored 90 off 106. Later in the innings, Kanishk Chouhan (144 off 11) supported Kundu, and they added 87 runs in 36 balls for the sixth wicket.