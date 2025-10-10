Kerala’s Social Justice Paradox: Public Money, Private Privilege

Despite the government spending heavily on the aided sector, the management of these institutions remains outside the purview of government policies and constitutional mandates on reservations. O. P. Raveendran, who leads a movement for social justice in the aided sector, told Outlook that the contrast with government institutions is stark. “In government colleges, recruitment strictly follows reservation norms. But in the aided sector, appointments mostly go to those who belong to the caste or religion of the management,” he said. According to Raveendran, this disregard for affirmative action violates constitutional principles. “Because of the influence these managements hold over political parties and community groups, the government has been reluctant to act or insist on compliance,” he added.