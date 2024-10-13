National

Telangana Begins Household Caste Survey, Becomes Third Following Bihar And Andhra Pradesh

Telangana has become the third state to hold a comprehensive caste survey after the state government officially commenced the process.

Telangana caste survey
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in the state Assembly Photo: X/@revanth_anumula
info_icon

The Telangana government has officially commenced a comprehensive household caste survey, marking the state as the third in the country to undertake such an initiative, following Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

This survey is aimed at ensuring targeted and equitable distribution of resources across all communities.

Orders to begin the door-to-door survey were issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Friday. The government has set a timeline of 60 days for the survey’s completion, with the Planning Department appointed as the nodal agency for its execution.

“This survey is crucial for planning and implementing various opportunities- socio-economic, educational, employment, and political—for the upliftment of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and other marginalized groups within the state,” the order stated.

The decision to conduct the survey was initially made during a cabinet meeting on February 4, with the state assembly passing a resolution in support of it on February 16. State Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasized the importance of gathering caste data for targeted welfare programs. “This survey aims to ensure justice for SCs, STs, BCs, and other weaker sections in the state,” he said.

The Telangana government has also formed a commission led by former high court judge Justice Shameem Akhtar to explore the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes for extending reservation benefits in education and employment. This initiative aligns with a recent Supreme Court ruling allowing states to sub-classify SCs and STs for reservation purposes.

The Bihar caste survey conducted last year found that OBCs accounted for 63.13% of the state's population, leading to a significant increase in reservation quotas for government jobs and educational institutions. The Andhra Pradesh government also initiated a door-to-door caste-based survey in January this year.

To further address the complexities of caste dynamics in Telangana, the newly appointed commission will undertake a scientific analysis of sub-castes among SCs. It aims to identify inter-community backwardness and the adequacy of representation in public services and educational institutions.

The commission is expected to submit its report within 60 days, outlining effective strategies for implementing the sub-classification as per the Supreme Court's guidelines.

