On The Margins Of The Marginalised, Jharkhand's Tribes Seek A Better Deal

Krishna suggests increasing the number of Assembly seats from 81 to 90, with five to eight seats reserved for primitive tribes. He also believes there is a greater need for reservations within the SC category than the ST category. In its brief history, Jharkhand has had six tribal and one non-tribal chief minister. Four of the tribal chief ministers were from the Santhal tribe, while one each was from the Munda and Ho tribes. Since independence, most MLAs, MPs, and ministers in Jharkhand have come from the Santhal, Munda, Oraon and Ho tribes.