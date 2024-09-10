Hindu Nationalists And The Tribal Convert: A Hypocritical Concern?

However, religious polarisation among tribals has not yet given the saffron camp their desired result. The 2024 Lok Sabha election results showed that the BJP’s grip on the tribal vote bank has weakened for the first time since Jharkhand’s formation. The three Lok Sabha seats the BJP lost in the state were all reserved for tribals. Some political analysts, however, believe that the issue of delisting might increase distrust among tribals in the future.