Karnataka HC Allows Caste Survey, Orders Strict Confidentiality

The court further ordered that survey participants must be clearly informed their involvement is voluntary, with enumerators barred from pressuring or persuading individuals who decline to respond.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karnataka Caste Survey
The state government, defending the survey earlier this week, argued that the Union government was taking contradictory positions. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Karnataka HC permits caste survey but mandates confidentiality of data.

- Participation must be voluntary; no pressure on respondents.

- Commission ordered to file affidavit on data safeguards.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to halt the state’s ongoing socio-economic and educational survey, commonly known as the caste survey, but directed the government to enforce strict safeguards on its conduct and data handling.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi ruled that the exercise may proceed, provided that all data remains confidential and is not disclosed to any third party. The court further ordered that survey participants must be clearly informed their involvement is voluntary, with enumerators barred from pressuring or persuading individuals who decline to respond.

“The Commission shall ensure that data is fully protected and kept confidential. A public notification must clarify that participation in this survey is voluntary and no person is obligated to disclose any information,” the bench observed. The Commission has been asked to file an affidavit within one working day, outlining measures taken to safeguard the information collected.

The state government, defending the survey earlier this week, argued that the Union government was taking contradictory positions. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Karnataka, said the Centre itself brought the 105th Constitutional Amendment in 2021 to restore states’ power to identify backward classes. He alleged that the current challenge to the survey was politically motivated since a different party governs the state.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Lose Four Wickets Before Halfway Mark | PAK 51/5 (11)

  2. India's Test Squad For West Indies Series 2025: Five Key Takeaways From Selections

  3. Shreyas Iyer At Crossroads: Captaincy, Fitness, And ODI Future

  4. R Ashwin Signs With Sydney Thunder, Becomes First Capped Indian Man To Play In Big Bash League

  5. Narayan Jagadeesan: Tamil Nadu's Emerging Wicketkeeping Talent In India Test Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  2. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  3. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  4. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Violence in Leh Leaves Four Dead, 70 Injured Amid Statehood Agitation

  3. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. Religious Rhetoric And Divisiveness Threaten India’s Democracy—Here’s How We Can Safeguard It

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  3. Macron Warns Against ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ In World Order

  4. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  5. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand