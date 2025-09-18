UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood calls it “an important first step” in deterring Channel crossings; reciprocal UK-France repatriation pact began in August.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of France Emmanuel Macron
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of France Emmanuel Macron Photo: Reuters
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian man, who entered UK by small boat in August, deported to Paris under “one-in, one-out” pilot agreement running until June 2026.

  • Back in France, he may be offered paid voluntary return to India; refusal could trigger forced deportation and asylum ineligibility.

  • Deportation comes amid 108 per cent rise in Indians detained for UK immigration breaches; Home Office says over 35,000 removals carried out last year.

An Indian national was the first to be deported to France under the new immigration treaty between the UK and France. The man had arrived in the UK illegally on a small boat across the English Channel.

Under the so-called "one-in, one-out" agreement recently reached as part of a UK-France repatriation treaty, the unknown individual, who is rumoured to have entered in early August, was transported to Paris on a commercial aeroplane from Heathrow Airport.

It was referred to as an "important first step" by UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in the government's effort to curb the surge in unlawful migration that people traffickers are facilitating over the Channel.

“This is an important first step to securing our borders. It sends a message to people crossing in small boats: if you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you,” said Mahmood.

Related Content
Related Content

“I will continue to challenge any last-minute, vexatious attempts to frustrate a removal in the courts. The UK will always play its part in helping those genuinely fleeing persecution, but this must be done through safe, legal, and managed routes – not dangerous crossings,” she said.

The deported man was an Indian national, according to Home Office sources, and once he is back in France, he should be offered a paid voluntary return to his homeland.  If he did not participate in the voluntary program, he would not be eligible to seek asylum and might be subject to forceful deportation.

The move followed official Home Office data published in August that stated the number of Indian nationals detained as part of the UK's broader drive on illegal immigration had nearly doubled, rising by 108 per cent, in the previous year.  The data shows that 2,715 Indians were recorded as being in detention due to a violation of UK immigration rules.

Under the new pact, which went into effect in August as a pilot program to last until June 2026, the man scheduled for deportation on Thursday is one of the first group of migrants seized by the UK Border Force.

The Home Office stated that the first arrivals from France via the new asylum route under the reciprocal program are anticipated in the UK in the coming days, even though more flights are scheduled to return or deport people in the days ahead.

In an attempt to lessen the strain on hotel accommodations, it stated that the new program allows UK officials to detain and remove individuals who enter the country illegally using small boats, preventing them from accessing the asylum system.

In return, the UK will accept an equal number of migrants through a newly established safe and legal route, subject to what the Home Office termed “rigorous documentation, eligibility, and security checks”.

“The Home Secretary has made clear that the Home Office will robustly defend legal challenges to removal. Today we will appeal to the Court of Appeal to limit the time the person has to provide evidence for reconsideration,” the Home Office said.

It claims over 35,000 individuals with no legal right to remain in the UK have been returned in the past year, with returns of foreign criminals and asylum-related returns rising by 14 per cent and 28 per cent respectively.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Thushara Rattles Afghan Top Order| AFG 63/3 (10)

  2. India’s Asia Cup 2025 Batter Rinku Singh Says ‘KKR Backed Me At My Worst’ After 2021 Knee Injury

  3. India Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Side Seek Batting Practice In Group A Dead Rubber

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Eyeing Title Win To Console Earthquake-Hit Nation, Says Gulbadin Naib

  5. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Marriage And Social Security? Rise In Dowry Cases Show The Two Don't Come Together For Women

  2. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  3. Delhi Car Crash: Court Extends Custody Of Woman Accused In Crash Till September 27

  4. CM Fadnavis: Maharashtra to Move Supreme Court if Karnataka Raises Almatti Dam Height

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  2. India, UAE To Review Trade Pact, Tax Treaty, And Banking Cooperation During Two-Day Visit

  3. Timor-Leste Drops Plan To Buy SUVs For MPs After Public Uproar

  4. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  2. CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks On Khajuraho Vishnu Idol Plea, Says He Respects All Religions

  3. Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2025 Highlights: Chopra Eighth, Sachin Claims Fourth Spot

  4. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review | Aryan Khan’s Satire On Industry Glitz Bursts With Masala And Chaos

  5. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  6. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  7. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  8. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'