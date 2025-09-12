Bangalore Weather Alert: Light Showers with Moderate Temperatures

Light rain is expected throughout the day with a 60% chance of showers
Temperatures range between 22°C and 28°C today, September 12
Yellow alert remains in place for interior Karnataka districts until September 14
Air quality improves to AQI 68 with PM2.5 at 18 µg/m³
Bangalore is expected to face another rainy day on Friday, September 12, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Karnataka’s interior regions, including Bengaluru Urban. Light to moderate showers are likely from morning through evening, with occasional thunderstorm activity and wind speeds up to 15 kmph.
Current Weather Conditions
At 8:00 AM, Bengaluru recorded 22°C with 88% humidity under overcast skies. By noon, temperatures rose to 26°C while light rainfall persisted. The city’s recorded maximum temperature for yesterday was 28.3°C, and today’s high is expected to peak at 28°C by afternoon.
Cloud cover will continue through the evening, with isolated heavy showers possible in the northern suburbs. The UV index remains 4, indicating moderate sun exposure during rain breaks.
Bangalore Rainfall Forecast and Alert Status
The IMD’s yellow alert covers Bangalore Rural, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, and surrounding districts until September 14. Forecasts predict:
September 12: Light rain with 60% precipitation chance
September 13: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
September 14: Moderate rain patches with potential localized heavy falls
Drivers should exercise caution on waterlogged roads in low-lying areas like KR Puram and Bellandur, where minor flooding can occur during peak rainfall.
Bengaluru Air Quality Update
Bengaluru’s air quality has improved to an AQI of 68 (Moderate). Key pollutant levels:
PM2.5: 18 µg/m³
PM10: 45 µg/m³
NO₂: 9 ppb
SO₂: 2 ppb
This marks a significant improvement from yesterday’s AQI of 85, attributed to consistent rainfall clearing atmospheric particles.
Extended Outlook
Rain will taper off by September 15, giving way to partly cloudy skies and a temperature rise to 30°C. Weekend forecasts show:
September 15: Partly cloudy, 26-30°C
September 16: Mostly sunny, 27-31°C
September 17: Clear skies, 28-32°C
Residents should keep umbrellas handy through September 14 and monitor local forecasts for any escalation to orange alerts. Urban commuters are advised to plan for traffic delays during peak shower hours.