Bangalore Weather Alert: Light Showers with Moderate Temperatures

Bengaluru Air Quality Update

Bengaluru’s air quality has improved to an AQI of 68 (Moderate). Key pollutant levels:

PM2.5: 18 µg/m³

PM10: 45 µg/m³

NO₂: 9 ppb

SO₂: 2 ppb

This marks a significant improvement from yesterday’s AQI of 85, attributed to consistent rainfall clearing atmospheric particles.

Extended Outlook

Rain will taper off by September 15, giving way to partly cloudy skies and a temperature rise to 30°C. Weekend forecasts show:

September 15: Partly cloudy, 26-30°C

September 16: Mostly sunny, 27-31°C

September 17: Clear skies, 28-32°C

Residents should keep umbrellas handy through September 14 and monitor local forecasts for any escalation to orange alerts. Urban commuters are advised to plan for traffic delays during peak shower hours.