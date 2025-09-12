Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

Sikkim Weather Update: Heavy rainfall warning in place with yellow and orange alerts issued till September 16.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Sikkim landslide
Sikkim landslide | Photo: PTI/File
Summary
  • Deadly landslide kills 4 in Upper Rimbi, West Sikkim, with 3 people still missing

  • 7-year-old Angel Rai was rescued alive from debris after a midnight tragedy struck the family home

  • Heavy rain warning continues with yellow and orange alerts until September 16

  • Temperatures 19-23°C with persistent rainfall complicating rescue operations

Sikkim is battling severe weather conditions as heavy rainfall continues to trigger devastating landslides across the state. A tragic incident in Upper Rimbi, West Sikkim's Yangthang constituency, claimed four lives while leaving three people missing after a massive landslide struck at midnight on September 11, 2025.

Landslide Tragedy in Upper Rimbi

The landslide struck a family home around midnight, instantly killing three residents on the spot. Another injured person later died at the district hospital, bringing the confirmed death toll to four. The deceased have been identified as Bhim Prasad Limboo (53), his sister Anita Limboo (46), his son-in-law Bimal Rai (50), and Anjal Rai (7).

In a miraculous rescue, the 7-year-old was pulled alive from the rubble after hours of searching. Two injured women were rescued in a daring overnight operation where police, SSB personnel, SDRF teams, and local villagers constructed a makeshift tree-log bridge across the flooded Hume River to reach trapped victims.

Minister Bhim Hang Limboo, who is also the local MLA, rushed to the site around 2:00 AM to supervise relief operations. He acknowledged that torrential rainfall and damaged approach roads severely hampered rescue efforts.

Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Current Weather Conditions and Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued comprehensive weather warnings for Sikkim from September 11-17, 2025. Current conditions show generally cloudy skies with temperatures ranging between 19°C and 23°C in Gangtok.

Weather alerts include:

  • September 12: Yellow warning for heavy rain (7-11cm) in Gyalshing and Mangan districts

  • September 13: Yellow warning across all six districts - Gangtok, Gyalshing, Mangan, Namchi, Pakyong, and Soreng

  • September 14: Orange warning for Gangtok and Namchi; yellow warning for Gyalshing and Mangan

  • September 16: Yellow warning for Gangtok and Namchi

Weather Forecast and Regional Impact

Extended forecasts predict light to moderate rainfall continuing across all Sikkim districts through September 17. Gangtok specifically shows 24°C as the maximum temperature and 19°C as the minimum temperature, with 95% humidity and a 74% chance of thunderstorms and precipitation.

Atmospheric conditions include an active monsoon trough and cyclonic circulations bringing enhanced rainfall across the region. The weather department warns of localized flooding, landslides, traffic disruption, reduced visibility, and possible damage to crops and vulnerable structures.

September weather patterns typically see 8-15 rainy days with 268mm total rainfall for the month. Current observations show persistent rain complicating search efforts and raising the risk of further landslides in unstable terrain.

Landslides Explained: Causes, Warnings, and Life-Saving Safety Tips

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Safety Measures and Advisories

Authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone areas to exercise utmost caution and shift to safer locations if necessary. Heavy machinery has been deployed for ongoing search operations, though officials acknowledge that unstable terrain and incessant rains pose serious operational difficulties.

Rescue coordination involves multiple agencies, including local police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and district administration teams. The state government has instructed all district administrations to maintain a high alert status as more rain is forecast.

Travel advisories recommend avoiding waterlogged and landslide-prone areas while following official safety guidelines. The monsoon season typically runs until late September, requiring continued vigilance across the mountainous terrain of Sikkim.

