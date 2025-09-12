Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

Current Weather Conditions and Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued comprehensive weather warnings for Sikkim from September 11-17, 2025. Current conditions show generally cloudy skies with temperatures ranging between 19°C and 23°C in Gangtok.

Weather alerts include:

September 12: Yellow warning for heavy rain (7-11cm) in Gyalshing and Mangan districts

September 13: Yellow warning across all six districts - Gangtok, Gyalshing, Mangan, Namchi, Pakyong, and Soreng

September 14: Orange warning for Gangtok and Namchi; yellow warning for Gyalshing and Mangan

September 16: Yellow warning for Gangtok and Namchi

Weather Forecast and Regional Impact

Extended forecasts predict light to moderate rainfall continuing across all Sikkim districts through September 17. Gangtok specifically shows 24°C as the maximum temperature and 19°C as the minimum temperature, with 95% humidity and a 74% chance of thunderstorms and precipitation.

Atmospheric conditions include an active monsoon trough and cyclonic circulations bringing enhanced rainfall across the region. The weather department warns of localized flooding, landslides, traffic disruption, reduced visibility, and possible damage to crops and vulnerable structures.

September weather patterns typically see 8-15 rainy days with 268mm total rainfall for the month. Current observations show persistent rain complicating search efforts and raising the risk of further landslides in unstable terrain.