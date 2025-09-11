Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

Bali Floods: Torrential rains triggered flooding and landslides in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province and on the tourist island of Bali, leaving 14 dead and two people missing in the capital, Denpasar.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bali Floods
Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Death toll reaches 14 with 2 people still missing in Denpasar capital

  • 500+ people evacuated to schools and mosques after torrential rains from Tuesday to Wednesday

  • Major roads blocked, including airport access, though flights remain operational

  • 600-800 families affected across 9 cities with cleanup operations underway

Indonesia's popular tourist destination, Bali, is witnessing the devastating occurrence of flash floods. So far, the disaster has claimed the lives of 14 people, with 2 people missing in the capital city of Denpasar. The tragedy triggered by torrential rain on Tuesday and Wednesday has severely impacted the island's tourism infrastructure and displaced hundreds of residents.

Current Flood Situation

Heavy rainfall of up to 150mm between Tuesday and Wednesday caused rivers to burst their banks, affecting 6 of Bali's 8 regions, including the capital Denpasar. The floods have inundated at least 112 neighborhoods and triggered 18 landslides across the island.

Search and Rescue operations are in place with 125 rescuers deployed specifically in Denpasar to locate the 2 missing persons. Over 500 people have been rescued and are currently residing in shelters in schools and mosques. About 500 military personnel have been mobilized to clear streets of mud, debris, and rocks.

President Prabowo Subianto has urged the acceleration of search operations and instructed the head of the national disaster agency to oversee emergency response efforts. The government has distributed tents, food supplies, blankets, water pumps, and rubber boats to affected communities

Representative Image- Apple orchard - File photo
J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

BY Ishfaq Naseem

Related Content
Related Content

Travel and Tourism Impact

Bali's international airport remains operational with no reported flight cancellations. Only trucks can navigate the affected roads, causing significant transportation challenges for tourists and residents.

Some major affected regions include popular destinations like Canggu, Ubud, and parts of Denpasar, with roads resembling fast-flowing rivers as water levels rose rapidly. The Simpang Dewa Ruci Underpass in Denpasar remains impassable with 3-meter-deep flood waters, submerging abandoned vehicles.

Increase in water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna - | Photo: PTI
UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Casualties and Damage Assessment

Most fatalities occurred when people were swept away by overflowing rivers, with no foreign nationals among the casualties. The floods brought down two buildings in Denpasar, while 15 shops and residences have been destroyed across the island.

Infrastructure damage includes blocked access roads, damaged bridges, and widespread power outages, forcing hotels, restaurants, and hospitals to rely on generators. Authorities estimate that 600-800 families have been directly affected by the flooding.

Kullu: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visits flood affected Akhada Bazar area, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. - PTI
Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

BY Ashwini Sharma

Weather Patterns and Climate Impact


The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency has warned that heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the week, marking an early start to the monsoon season, which typically begins in late October.

Weather Forecaster Brian Eko Permadi explained that the heavy rainfall represents "entering the transition period with unstable weather dynamics" influenced by the Rossby equatorial wave phenomenon and seasonal transition factors. This early monsoon arrival is attributed to climate change effects that have prolonged rainy seasons and intensified downpours in recent years.

Atmospheric factors driving the heavy rains include temperature fluctuations in the Indian Ocean and tropical weather patterns affecting Southeast Asia. The disaster highlights Indonesia's vulnerability to extreme weather events during the typical flood-prone season from September to March..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  2. Suryakumar Yadav And Spirit Of Cricket: SKY Joins Legacy Of Captains After India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Match

  3. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

  4. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 3

  5. Asia Cup 2025: SKY's Withdrawing Of Appeal Against UAE Does Not Go Down Well With Aakash Chopra

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  3. Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

  4. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  5. Doda Tense After Arrest Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Restrictions Extended To Bhaderwah

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  4. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  5. Israel Targets Hamas leaders In Qatar; Blasts Rock Doha

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh