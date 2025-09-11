Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

Death toll reaches 14 with 2 people still missing in Denpasar capital
Indonesia's popular tourist destination, Bali, is witnessing the devastating occurrence of flash floods. So far, the disaster has claimed the lives of 14 people, with 2 people missing in the capital city of Denpasar. The tragedy triggered by torrential rain on Tuesday and Wednesday has severely impacted the island's tourism infrastructure and displaced hundreds of residents.
Current Flood Situation
Heavy rainfall of up to 150mm between Tuesday and Wednesday caused rivers to burst their banks, affecting 6 of Bali's 8 regions, including the capital Denpasar. The floods have inundated at least 112 neighborhoods and triggered 18 landslides across the island.
Search and Rescue operations are in place with 125 rescuers deployed specifically in Denpasar to locate the 2 missing persons. Over 500 people have been rescued and are currently residing in shelters in schools and mosques. About 500 military personnel have been mobilized to clear streets of mud, debris, and rocks.
President Prabowo Subianto has urged the acceleration of search operations and instructed the head of the national disaster agency to oversee emergency response efforts. The government has distributed tents, food supplies, blankets, water pumps, and rubber boats to affected communities
Travel and Tourism Impact
Bali's international airport remains operational with no reported flight cancellations. Only trucks can navigate the affected roads, causing significant transportation challenges for tourists and residents.
Some major affected regions include popular destinations like Canggu, Ubud, and parts of Denpasar, with roads resembling fast-flowing rivers as water levels rose rapidly. The Simpang Dewa Ruci Underpass in Denpasar remains impassable with 3-meter-deep flood waters, submerging abandoned vehicles.
Casualties and Damage Assessment
Most fatalities occurred when people were swept away by overflowing rivers, with no foreign nationals among the casualties. The floods brought down two buildings in Denpasar, while 15 shops and residences have been destroyed across the island.
Infrastructure damage includes blocked access roads, damaged bridges, and widespread power outages, forcing hotels, restaurants, and hospitals to rely on generators. Authorities estimate that 600-800 families have been directly affected by the flooding.
Weather Patterns and Climate Impact
The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency has warned that heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the week, marking an early start to the monsoon season, which typically begins in late October.
Weather Forecaster Brian Eko Permadi explained that the heavy rainfall represents "entering the transition period with unstable weather dynamics" influenced by the Rossby equatorial wave phenomenon and seasonal transition factors. This early monsoon arrival is attributed to climate change effects that have prolonged rainy seasons and intensified downpours in recent years.
Atmospheric factors driving the heavy rains include temperature fluctuations in the Indian Ocean and tropical weather patterns affecting Southeast Asia. The disaster highlights Indonesia's vulnerability to extreme weather events during the typical flood-prone season from September to March..