Kerela Temple Fire: State Govt To Bear Medical Expenses Of Injured, Three Arrested

The state government of Kerala has announced that it will bear the medical expenses for those injured in the temple fire near Neeleswaram on Monday.

Kerala temple firecrackers explosion
People at the site of a fireworks accident that took place during a temple festival near Neeleswaram, in Kasargod, late Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Photo: PTI
The Kerala government on Wednesday announced that the state government will take care of the medical expenses for those injured in the firecracker explosion at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram. The incident occurred late Monday night and left 154 individuals injured, with ten in critical condition.

The state cabinet has also convened and confirmed that the government would cover all medical costs for the injured. The Chief Minister's Office issued a statement detailing the decision.

According to police reports, the fire was triggered by the explosion of firecrackers that were stored improperly within the temple premises. Hundreds of devotees, including women and children, had gathered to witness a Theyyam performance at the temple when the explosion occurred.

Three people, including temple committee members, have been arrested so far in the case. The arrests are made under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also intervened in the matter and registered a case. The commission has ordered a separate inquiry into the incident. Judicial member K. Byjunath directed the Kasaragod district collector and police chief to submit a comprehensive report within 15 days.

Local police chief D. Shilpa pressed for the need for a thorough investigation to determine the precise causes of the fire and the negligence involved. 

The incident happened on Monday night when hundreds of people had gathered to get a glimpse of the Theyyam performance at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram in the northernmost district of Kerala.

Theyyam is a centuries-old ritualistic performance held at temples and 'kavus' (sacred groves) in the Malabar (north Kerala) region of Kerala.

