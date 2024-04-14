Cricket

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Field First; Check Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians are back on track with two consecutive wins in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Now, they host the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in match 29 of the IPL 2024. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK have won three out of five matches and currently stand at number three on the points table. MI, after back-to-back wins, stand at number 7. Mumbai Indians at their home venue proved destructive for RCB in their last game where they chased 197-run target in just 15.3 overs. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's fan army will also compete at Wankhede Stadium. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of MI Vs CSK match in the IPL 2024, here