Cricket

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Field First; Check Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians are back on track with two consecutive wins in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Now, they host the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in match 29 of the IPL 2024. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK have won three out of five matches and currently stand at number three on the points table. MI, after back-to-back wins, stand at number 7. Mumbai Indians at their home venue proved destructive for RCB in their last game where they chased 197-run target in just 15.3 overs. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's fan army will also compete at Wankhede Stadium. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of MI Vs CSK match in the IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
14 April 2024
14 April 2024
Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja, right, and MS Dhoni celebrate the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. AP Photo/Parthi Bhan

Substitutes:

Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai

Advertisement

Toss Update:

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Advertisement

Pitch Report

The pitch used here for this match is the same pitch that was used for the MI Vs RCB match as well. There are some dry patches on the surface. The square boundaries are 59 metres and 65 metres respectively. Dew might play a big role today.

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 29, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 29 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The Hardik Pandya-led MI have bounced back well after three consecutive losses. And now they face the mighty CSK which currently stand at number three in the points table with three wins in five games. MS Dhoni fans will be trying to outnumber Rohit Sharma fans at the iconic stadium. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI Vs CSK match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch