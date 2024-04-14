MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Field First; Check Playing XIs

Substitutes:
Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed
Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai
Toss Update:
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field
Playing XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman
Pitch Report
The pitch used here for this match is the same pitch that was used for the MI Vs RCB match as well. There are some dry patches on the surface. The square boundaries are 59 metres and 65 metres respectively. Dew might play a big role today.
MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 29, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 29 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The Hardik Pandya-led MI have bounced back well after three consecutive losses. And now they face the mighty CSK which currently stand at number three in the points table with three wins in five games. MS Dhoni fans will be trying to outnumber Rohit Sharma fans at the iconic stadium. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI Vs CSK match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)