Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 LIVE: What Was Discussed On Day 1?
A fiery debate erupted in Parliament over Operation Sindoor, with opposition leaders demanding clarity on key aspects of the cross-border counterterror operation, even as the government hailed it as a decisive success against terrorism.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari raised four pointed questions that, according to the Opposition, remain unanswered: Who were the terrorists involved, where did they originate from, what role did former U.S. President Donald Trump play in the ceasefire, and whether Pakistan was forewarned about the operation.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7: LIVE Mahua Moitra Accusing BJP Of Harassment On Bengali-Speaking Migrant
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra levelled serious allegations against BJP-ruled states, accusing them of targeting Bengali-speaking migrant workers under the guise of identifying illegal immigrants. Moitra compared the crackdown to “Nazi-era persecution,” alleging mass detentions without trial and that children of migrants were being forced to skip school out of fear. “No one says anything to the rich migrants,” she said, calling the crackdown both classist and discriminatory.
Parliament Session LIVE :Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Protests; To Meet At 2PM
Rajya Sabha on July 29 adjourned within 20 minutes amid protests from the opposition parties. It will convene again at 2 pm.
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajnath Singh Vs The Opposition Parties
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh defended the operation in strong terms, calling it “highly successful and precise,” and said it had sent a “clear and strong message to enemies of the nation.” Singh asserted that India “will not tolerate terrorism at any cost,” and warned that military action would resume if threats persisted.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the government’s diplomatic strategy, highlighting Pakistan’s ability to continue seeking financial support from international bodies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Asian Development Bank (ADB). Gogoi argued that India had failed to use its global influence effectively.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and Samajwadi Party’s Ramashankar Rajbhar targeted the Centre for its failure to capture the terrorists believed to be behind the attack. Rajbhar reiterated questions about the identities and whereabouts of the four key perpetrators.
Operation Sindoor Debate LIVE: HM Amit Shah Confirms Killing Of All 3 Pahalgam Attackers
HM Amit Shah confirms killing of all 3 Pahalgam attackers: Sulaiman, jibran and Afghani. All were Pakistanis and linked to Lashker e Taiba
"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," home minister Amit Shah said.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE : Amit Shah Says Opposition Not Happy With Terrorists Encounter
Amit Shah blames opposition of not being happy when they heard of the terrorists being killed. He says “don’t get upset by looking at the religion of the terrorists killed” leading to protest from Opposition members.
He also provided details of the operation to nab all three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. He said that overground workers were taken into custody and identified when the terrorists were killed
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: All 3 terrorists Were From Pakistan,' Says Amit Shah
Amit Shah said in the Parliament that all three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev were from Pakistan.
Shah said that all three terrorists were registered voters in Pakistan, and the equipment found at their camp was also sourced from Pakistan.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi And Amit Shah To speak on Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha
The Parliament to have a discussion surrounding "Operation Sindoor," the four-day military engagement between India and Pakistan that occurred in May. Both the ruling party and the opposition have taken strong stances on the issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address Parliament later today, around 7 pm, to take part in the ongoing discussion.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead the government's position in the Lok Sabha, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiating the debate in the Rajya Sabha.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 LIVE: Amit Shah Attacks P Chidambaram
Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the question raised by veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram - who asked for proof that the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack were from Pakistan.
Shah said, “Yesterday they (Congress) were asking us where the terrorists came from and who was responsible for it. Of course, it is our responsibility as we are in power. Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram ji raised the question -what is the proof that the terrorists came from Pakistan? I want to ask him what he will get by saving Pakistan. When he says this, it means they are giving a clean chit to Pakistan…”
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Op Sindoor 'Exposed' Pakistan, Says Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah stated in the Lok Sabha that Operation Sindoor has 'exposed' Pakistan.Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the union home minister stated that India's military operation exposed Pakistan and its practice of state-sponsored terrorism.
The home minister further added that this was proved after Pakistan saw India's attack on terror camps as an attack on itself.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: 'No Pakistani Civilians Killed In Op Sindoor,' Says Amit Shah
Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha, “On 30th April, there was a meeting of the CCS, in which the security forces were given complete operational freedom. Operation Sindoor was launched on 7th May and carried out between 1:04 am and 1:24 am. In this operation, nine terror sites in Pakistan were destroyed. No Pakistani civilians were killed in this attack.”
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: 'Congress Gave Clean Chit To Pakistan,' Said Amit Shah
Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha, “In 1948, Indian armed forces in decisive position to take back PoK but then PM Nehru declared unilateral ceasefire.” He also accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of giving a “clean chit” to Pakistan.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 LIVE: 'Nehru Had Bid Goodbye To Assam,' Said Amit Shah
Amit Shah said during Lok Sabha, “During 1962 war with China, then PM Nehru had bid goodbye to Assam in a speech on Akashvani.” He further said, “In 1948, Indian armed forces in decisive position to take back PoK but then PM Nehru declared unilateral ceasefire.”
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 LIVE: Congress' Pramod Tiwari Questions Cricket Ties With Pakistan
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has questioned why cricket ties with Pakistan were continuing despite heightened security concerns.
“In what conditions did we retreat? A bullet and a ball cannot go together. The nation's sentiment is not in favour of cricket at the moment. The nation wants the PoK to be part of India's map... They are saying that Operation Sindoor is still underway. Is the cricket part of it?” the Congress
MP asked ahead of the debate on Operation Sindoor in the parliament.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 LIVE: Pakistan Is A Mistake Committed By Congress, Says Shah
Terrorists now sent from Pakistan to J-K as no local terrorists in Kashmir. Between 2005 and 11, there were 27 terrorists attacks. What did Congress government do; they just sent dossiers to Pakistan. Pakistan root of all terrorism, and Pakistan a mistake committed by Congress; had they rejected partition, it would not be there. During 1962 war with China, then PM Nehru had bid goodbye to Assam in a speech on Akashvani, said Amit Shah.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 LIVE: ‘Terror Infrastructure Destroyed In J&K’, Says Shah
Amit Shah briefs on ground situation of Jammu-Kashmir. “Between 2004-2014, there were 7200 terror incidents, 714 civilians died, 1068 security personnel died. Between 2015-2025, 1525 terror incidents occured, 324 civilians died, 542 security personnel died and number of terrorists killed has increased by 162%,” lists Mr. Shah.
He asserts that revocation of Article 370 has destroyed terror infrastructure in J&K and that no talks will be held with Hurriyat as it is a ‘terror group’.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Three Terrorists Killed In Encounter By Security Forces In Operation Mahadev
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces killing atleast three terrorists in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park on Monday, as the Indian Army launched a major anti-militancy operation codenamed ‘Operation Mahadev’.
"Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were being ascertained.
Security forces had launched a massive operation to track down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead, and intelligence inputs over the past month had suggested that the terrorists might have moved towards the Dachigam area, which is around 20 km from Srinagar's city centre.
However, it was not immediately clear if the three slain terrorists were involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Love For China Passed Down Three Generations, Says Shah In LS
Amit Shah said in Parliament, “Today, China is in UN Security Council, and India is not. Modi ji is trying his best to get India to become a part of the UN Security Council. Jawaharlal Nehru’s stand is responsible for this…When our jawans were facing Chinese soldiers in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was holding a meeting with the Chinese ambassador…This love for China has passed down three generations from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi…”
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: 'What Did They Do To Protect Vikram Misri?' Questions Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi questioned the Centre in the Parliament, asking what they did to protect Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri from online trolling after India-Pakistan conflict.
She further asked by the Centre did not take action against BJP ministers who made controversial statements against victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 LIVE: BJP MP Slams Congress For ‘Undermining Morale Of Armed Forces’
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Tuesday strongly criticised the opposition for its stance during the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, accusing it of undermining the morale of the armed forces and appearing to align with Pakistan's narrative.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 LIVE: Stalin Was The First To Hold A Peace Rally For Pahalgam Victims, Says DMK MP K Kanimozhi
DMK MP K Kanimozhi criticized the BJP, highlighting that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was the first to organize a peace rally for the victims of the Pahalgam attack. While appreciating the inclusion of opposition MPs in a delegation sent to the region, she questioned the government's handling of intelligence warnings prior to the Pahalgam incident.
Kanimozhi also accused the BJP of divisive politics and hate speech. Additionally, she raised concerns about the delay in publishing the Keeladi excavation results.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Questions Centre Over Ceasefire
Speaking in the Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha, SP MP Akhilesh Yadav said, "What was the reason due to which the government had to announce a ceasefire? We were hoping the government itself would have announced it. But since they have deep friendships, the government asked their friend to announce the ceasefire."
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Reconvenes Adjournment
After reconvening, Rajya Sabha initiates discussion on Operation Sindoor.
Parliament Session LIVE: Deputy Chairman Harivansh Congratulated The Armed Forces
Deputy Chairman Harivansh congratulated the armed forces on a “strong and decisive” response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam this earlier.
He held the response conveyed that India stood firmly against any act of terrorism.
He sought members be mindful of the subject’s sensitivity and convey strong unified message against terrorism.
Parliament Session LIVE: Launch of Operation Sindoor Is A Symbol Of Govt's Intelligence Failure, says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party SP Akhilesh Yadav attacked Centre over Pahalgam attack and called ‘Operation Sindoor' a symbol of government's intelligence failure. “Who will take responsibility for 'intelligence lapse' in Pahalgam attack,” Akhilesh said in Lok Sabha.
He also questioned the timing of Operation Mahadev in Lok Sabha. “Why did the Operation Mahadev happened yesterday,” Yadav Asked
Parliament Session LIVE: Armed Forces Killed 3 TRF Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack, Says Rajnath Singh In RS
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the security forces have successfully neutralised the three terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.
Speaking during a discussion in the Upper House, Singh said, "Our security forces have successfully neutralised the three terrorists of The Resistance Front who killed 26 people in Pahalgam on April 22. The role of our armies and other security forces in ensuring India's internal and external security cannot be praised enough."
Parliament Session LIVE: 2025: Rajnath Singh Opens 16-hr Op Sindoor Debate In RS
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opened the Operation Sindoor debate in Rajya Sabha at 2.20 pm. Singh announced that under Operation Mahadev, the Pahalgam attack terrorists were killed by the Indian armed forces.
“The role of our armies and other security forces in ensuring India’s internal and external security cannot be praised enough,” he added.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Our Response Was In Self-Defence, Not Provocative, Says Defence Minister
He underlined notwithstanding the same, Pakistan in the later phase violated the ceasefire targeting civilian establishment, military cantonments and airports. Importantly, he informed that Pakistan could not cause any damage on the Indian side.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: “How Many Rafale Planes Were Downed?” Questions Akhilesh Yadav In LS
“What is India’s square footage today? Can government answer on Pangong Lake, Galwan Valley, Five Fingers, Razang La? No one should encroach our land, we want peace at borders. This battle was not with Pakistan, but with China. We want to know how many of our jets were downed?,” asks Mr. Yadav.
Union Minister Kiren Rijuju clarifies that China has not occupied any additional land in Arunachal Pradesh since 1962.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Will Not Hesitate To Relaunch The op If Pakistan In Future Engages In Any Act Of Terror, Says Rajnath Singh
The defence minister informed the house that the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations had initiated the call for ceasefire following India’s retaliatory measures.
He emphasised the ceasefire was agreed upon only on the precondition that Pakistan would not engage in any act of terror in the future. He added that should the pact be violated, India would not hesitate to relaunch the Operation.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi: 'Govt left us like orphans'
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks during the Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha. The Congress MP said in the Lower House, “We discussed all the logistics of Operation Sindoor on Monday during the Parliament session, but forgot to discuss the most important thing – how did the Pahalgam attack happen?”
She added, "The government abandoned the people like orphans. There was no arrangement — no security, no first aid in Pahalgam. People went trusting the government, and the government left them to God's mercy.”
When BJP MPs raise Nehru, Ms. Vadra says, “You talk about the past, we talk about the present. Take some responsibility for the 11 years you have been in power”. She lists how the Maharashtra CM and Home minister resigned taking responsibility for 26/11 attacks and how all terrorists were killed on site.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Vadra lists the names of victims of Pahalgam attack; 'I know the pain'
“If Pakistan had no resort apart from surrender, why did this war stop? Why was a ceasefire announced by the US President? I speak on terror victims’ pain, because I know the pain. My mother wept when terrorists killed my father. This government only wants to take credit, but not responsibility. This is not a golden crown, its a crown of thorns,”says Wayanad MP Priyanka Vadra. She reads the names of the 25 Indians who were slain by terrorists in Pahalgam.
Throughout her listing, BJP MPs chant ‘Hindu’ which is countered by Opposition MPs with “Indian”.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7 LIVE: Kharge Targets PM Modi Over 2015 Pakistan Visit
During a debate on the OP Sindoor issue in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling his unscheduled visit to Pakistan in 2015.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7 LIVE: Who Is Responsible For Repeated Attacks On India? Kharge Asks Shah in the RS
“If he is responsible, he should vacate his Chair,” Mr. Kharge says.
“On July 14, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha accepted that the Pahalgam attack was undoubtedly a security failure,” Mr. Kharge quotes in the House.
This responsibility should be taken by the country’s Home Minister and not the Jammu and Kashmir L-G, Mr. Kharge says.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7 LIVE: Kharge Slams BJP Over Vijay Shah’s Remarks On Col. Sofiya Qureshi
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded to know whether BJP state minister Vijay Shah would be expelled for his communal remarks targeting Col. Sofiya Qureshi, who led media briefings on Operation Sindoor. Without naming Shah, Kharge addressed BJP president J.P. Nadda directly in the Rajya Sabha.
Shah, at a recent public meeting, had said: “They [terrorists] killed our Hindu brothers… Modi ji responded by sending their [terrorists’] sister in an Army plane to strike them… so she could strip them and teach them a lesson.” The Supreme Court later condemned Shah’s comments and directed him to issue an apology.
Kharge also highlighted the online abuse faced by Himanshi Narwal, wife of Lt. Vinay Narwal who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. “What action did the BJP government take against those responsible for this trolling?” he asked.
Parliament Session LIVE: 'Govt should find and eradicate remaining terrorists', says Kharge in RS
Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said “the government should find and eradicate remaining terrorists behind Pahalgam attack.”
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7 LIVE: PM Modi Didn't Have Any Conversation With U.S. President,Says Defence Minister
Even though Kharge did not yield, Chairman Harivansh allowed the Defence Minister to speak because he was named by Kharge in his address.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7 LIVE: India’s Strategic Interests Could Not Be Secured, Says Kharge
This incident revealed the truth of our foreign policy, Mr. Kharge says.
“Why did no one stand with India? Even the U.S. did not openly condemn Pakistan,” Mr. Kharge says. “For the first time, the U.S. President invited the chief of Pakistan’s forces for dinner at the White House,” Mr. Kharge points out in the House.
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7 LIVE: Ceasefire Announcement Not Made By PM But Came From Washington,' Accuses Kharge
Referring to US President Trump’s statements that he pressured India and Pakistan into a ceasefire, ending Operation Sindoor, Congress president and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the “announcement was not made by PM or Defence Minister, but came from Washington.”
“Why is Prime Minister Modi silent on US President Donald Trump’s claim on ceasefire and downed fighter jets,” Kharge asked.
“India doesn’t tolerate any third party intervention, why PM Modi did not contradict Trump on claims of mediation with Pakistan,” he added.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Operation Sindoor Was An Incomplete Exercise Says DMK MP A. Raja
DMK MP A. Raja questions why the Indian intelligence forces were not prepared ahead of the Pahalgam terror attacks.
He asserts that the attacks were a classic example of administrative incompetence and Operation Sindoor is nothing but incomplete exercise that ended in Trump’s ceasefire.
You are claiming that all nations are with us, but Pakistan is getting membership and elected Vice Chairman in UNSC to control terrorism, he says, asking if we are not ashamed?
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Nadda Responds To Kharge, Says PM Is The ‘most popular leader of the world’
“This is a matter of pride for the BJP as well as the world,” said Nadda.
He makes a personal comment on Mr. Kharge but takes it back after loud protests from the Opposition.
Mr. Kharge responds, says it’s a matter of shame. Chairman Harivansh reminds him that Mr. Nadda took his words back.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Current Govt Has Dented India’s Global Standing, Says IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer
IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer said the current government is responsible for the decline in India’s global stature. He remarked that the government's present conduct stands in stark contrast to the ideals of leaders like Nehru and Gandhi.
He ended his speech expressing hope that the government would eventually act with greater wisdom.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Amit Shah Addresses Lok Sabha On Operation Sindoor; Top Points From His Speech
Today, during the parliamentary debate in the Lok Sabha on "Operation Sindoor," Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the Indian Army's recent military actions. He also spoke about the Congress party's historical record, talked about the creation of Pakistan, the 1948 ceasefire in Kashmir, and the outcome of the 1971 war. He connected these past events to the country's present security situation.
Here are eight points from the Home Minister's speech
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliamentary Democracy Does Not Exist, Says DMK MP Siva
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being absent from the House during the discussion on Operation Sindoor. He also noted the PM’s repeated absence from all-party meetings held before Parliament sessions. “What is the importance of Parliament and political parties? This is not acceptable,” Siva said.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: No Security In Kashmir, Shah Lied About Safety, Says Congress MP Venugopal
Congress MP K.C. Venugopal said there was no security cover in Kashmir and that the lives of the 26 people killed in Pahalgam were left in the hands of terrorists.
He called Amit Shah’s speech a lie, asking how he could claim the country is safe when Manipur is burning. Pahalgam was not an isolated incident, he said, pointing to other terror attacks in Kashmir and across India. Adding that the attackers’ intent was to divide the country on religious lines, and accused the ruling party of doing the same from within.
He also questioned the role of the U.S. in the ceasefire, saying the government has turned foreign policy into PR for the Prime Minister.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: SP's Dimple Yadav Criticises India's Foreign Policy
SP MP Dimple Yadav criticised India’s current foreign policy, noting that Pakistan was appointed Vice-Chair of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee and that its Army Chief, Asim Munir, had dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: SP’s Dimple Yadav Urges The Centre To Raise Defence Spending To 3% Of GDP
After slamming intel failures and warning of threats on all sides, SP MP Dimple Yadav told the Lok Sabha the defence budget needs to go up, from 1.9% to 3% of GDP.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Leader of Opposition In Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Speaks About Operation Sindoor
Rahul Gandhi says, Pahalgam Attack "Brutal and Heatless attack organised and orchestrated clearly by the Pakistani State".
"As an opposition, we stood united as we should have. Even before Operation Sindoor began, the Opposition committed itself, all the parties, that we will stand like a rock with the Forces and with the elected government of India," he added.
He alleges the elected government of India of losses to the Air Force. Says "PM Modi used the Air Force to protect his image."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: 'Aircrafts Were Lost Because Of Constraint Given By The Political Leadership,' Says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre, alleging a lack of political will and not giving operational freedom to the Armed Forces.
He alleges that the aircrafts were “lost because of constraint given by the political leadership to not attack the military and air defence infrastructure of Pakistan.”
“Political will and freedom of operation. If you want to utilise the Armed forces, you must have 100% political will…and give them full freedom of operation,” he added.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Failed In Foreign Policy Objective To keep China And Pakistan Seperate, Says Rahul Gandhi
We have failed in a foreign policy objective: to keep China and Pakistan separate, says LoP Rahul Gandhi. The Chinese were feeding critical battlefield intelligence to Pakistan, and their military strategy had altered, he says.
The External Affairs Minister is talking about two front war concept, there is now a unified front concept and war will be held in multiple dimensions, the Minister doesn’t understand the basics of warfare, he says.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Extends Proceedings Till 10 PM To Discuss Operation Sindoor
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi Starts Speaking In Lok Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi calls Pahalgam Attack A Conspiracy To Incite Riots
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, calling it a "Vijay Utsav" being celebrated across the nation. Addressing the Lok Sabha today, he commended the armed forces for their courage and stated that their valiant efforts have filled every Indian with pride. He further stressed that this triumph is shared by every citizen, as the operation delivered a powerful message to India’s adversaries.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: World witnessed Strength Of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' During Op Sindoor sys PM Modi
Addressing the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Operation Sindoor marked a historic moment where the world witnessed the power of Atmanirbhar Bharat in action. He emphasized that the deployment of indigenous drones and missiles not only reflected India's growing self-reliance in defense but also revealed the shortcomings of Pakistan’s military technology.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: 'Only three countries backed Pakistan during Operation Sindoor'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that out of 193 nations, only three spoke in favour of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, while the rest stood firmly with India.
He stressed that no country in the world tried to stop India from taking decisive action against its enemy. Hitting out at the Congress, PM Modi accused the party of indulging in petty politics and enjoying itself even as innocent lives were lost in the Pahalgam terror attack. He said Congress displayed sheer irresponsibility and insensitivity during a national tragedy.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi Asserts Operation Sindoor Still active, Warns Pakistan Of Stern Response
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, making it clear that any misadventure by Pakistan would be met with a strong and decisive response. Addressing the Opposition's questions on why the operation was halted, PM Modi said, "To those asking why Operation Sindoor was stopped, I say -- it hasn’t stopped. If Pakistan dares to provoke us even slightly, they will face the consequences."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi Hits Out At Congress
PM Narendra Modi said while India is advancing rapidly towards self-reliance, Congress is increasingly relying on Pakistan for its narrative. He accused Congress of echoing Pakistan’s stance by demanding proof that the Pahalgam terrorists were from Pakistan, effectively giving Pakistan a clean chit.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Ignored US VP’s Call During Army Meeting, Warned Pakistan Of Massive Retaliation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that no global leader urged India to halt its operation. He recalled that on the night of May 9, the U.S. Vice President attempted to contact him for over an hour, but he was in a meeting with military officials and couldn't take the call. Later, when he returned the call, the Vice President warned that Pakistan was planning a major offensive. In response, PM Modi firmly stated that if Pakistan proceeded with such an attack, they would face severe consequences, and India would retaliate with a strong counter-offensive.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Indus Water Treaty Nehru’s ‘biggest blunder’ Says Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi says, "Congress has always compromised on national security. Those who are asking today why PoK was not taken back should first answer whose Govt allowed Pakistan to capture PoK. The answer is clear. Whenever I mention Nehru ji, Congress and its ecosystem get rattled...'Lamhon ne khata ki, sadiyon ne saza paayi'. To date, the country is suffering the punishment of all the decisions that were taken since independence."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi Says Congress Uneasy As India Asserts Itself Globally
PM says, "What is sad and surprising is that those who consider themselves tall leaders of Congress are rattled by the fact that why India's perspective was presented before the world. Perhaps a few leaders have been prohibited from speaking in the House."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Operation Sindoor is a warning that strikes will continue says Prime Minister
Operation Sindoor will continue; it is a notice to Pakistan that India will always act till Pak stops terror attacks, PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Even After 26/11 Congress's Courtship With Pakistan Continued
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress's love for Pakistan never diminished even after 26/11. It never bothered to take action against perpetrators and UPA government gave Pakistan 'most favoured nation' status, he sad. He said when all condemned the attack, Congress maintained its courtship with Pakistan.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Parliamentary Meeting On One Nation, One Election To Be Held Tomorrow
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: P Chidabaram Speaks On Operation Sindoor
During and after Operation Sindoor, the IMF approved a USD 1 billion loan to Pakistan under the Extended Fund. He even said that "If you ask me, was Operation Sindoor successful, I would say Yes. If you ask me whether Operation Sindoor was decisive, I can only say that only time will tell."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: 'Was asked to file different charges against Kasab by UPA' Says Ujjwal Nikam
I was asked after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to file different chargesheets against Ajmal Kasab so that he can be hanged. However, I told that then government that in such a manner the real face of Pakistan can never be exposed," said Ujjwal Nikam.
Parliament Monsoon Session Live: EAM S Jaishankar To Start Debate Tomorrow
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow; S Jaishankar to deliver opening remarks. After an action-packed debate on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha, the Upper House has been adjourned till 11 am.