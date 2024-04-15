Cricket

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Off To Brisk Start

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the bottom of the points table with a single win in six games and now they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home venue in Bengaluru. The Pat Cummins-led SRH defeated Punjab Kings by a small margin of 2 runs in their last encounter, whereas RCB went down against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in a run-feast. SRH are going at a stable pace and their performance in all three departments has been impressive. RCB bowling has been good but none of their bowlers have stood out. They need to do well in all departments to bounce back in the tournament. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB Vs SRH match of the IPL 2024, here