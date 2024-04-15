Cricket

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Off To Brisk Start

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the bottom of the points table with a single win in six games and now they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home venue in Bengaluru. The Pat Cummins-led SRH defeated Punjab Kings by a small margin of 2 runs in their last encounter, whereas RCB went down against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in a run-feast. SRH are going at a stable pace and their performance in all three departments has been impressive. RCB bowling has been good but none of their bowlers have stood out. They need to do well in all departments to bounce back in the tournament. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB Vs SRH match of the IPL 2024, here

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players step into the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Kashif Masood

SRH Start Batting

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head opened the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Will Jacks started with the first over. Just seven runs from the first over.

SRH - 7/0 (1)

Impact Substitutes:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Toss Update

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and have opted to field

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Pitch Report

There is a lot of green grass on the pitch but it's patchy. The spinners are expected to get some assistance from the pitch as the surface is dry and there are some minute cracks as well. The square boundaries are 57 metres and 64 metres respectively whereas the straight boundary is at 69 metres.

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Sunrisers Hyderabad match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Match number 30 of this season has some big names participating, however, RCB management has given some hints on possible major changes in the playing XI. Glenn Maxwell might miss today as he got injured while fielding in the last game against MI. Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are some players who can play some key roles today. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB Vs SRH match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

