RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Off To Brisk Start

SRH Start Batting
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head opened the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Will Jacks started with the first over. Just seven runs from the first over.
SRH - 7/0 (1)
Impact Substitutes:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma
Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and have opted to field
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Pitch Report
There is a lot of green grass on the pitch but it's patchy. The spinners are expected to get some assistance from the pitch as the surface is dry and there are some minute cracks as well. The square boundaries are 57 metres and 64 metres respectively whereas the straight boundary is at 69 metres.
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Sunrisers Hyderabad match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Match number 30 of this season has some big names participating, however, RCB management has given some hints on possible major changes in the playing XI. Glenn Maxwell might miss today as he got injured while fielding in the last game against MI. Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are some players who can play some key roles today. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB Vs SRH match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)