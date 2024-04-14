Match 30 of Indian Premier League 2024 pits Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 15) evening. SRH have won three games so far, while RCB lie at the bottom of the points table with just one win. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Pat Cummins and Co beat Punjab Kings by a narrow two-run margin in their previous game, and Faf du Plessis's team suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.
Head-To-Head Record
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (earlier known as Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced off 22 times in IPL history. While RCB have won 10 games, SRH have emerged victors 12 times. The two teams will lock horns again in match 41 of IPL 2024 on April 25.
Pitch, Weather Conditions
The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known to be batter-friendly. Pair that with the small boundaries, and a high-scoring match is always in the offing. The teams batting second have won 47 times here, while those batting first have won 37 times at the venue.
According to AccuWeather, the weather in Bengaluru is likely to be partly cloudy on Monday evening. But rain will most probably not hinder the match as the precipitation chances are just one per cent. The minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast as 21 and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Live Streaming Details Of RCB Vs SRH, Match 30 in IPL 2024
When will the RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 30th match of IPL 2024 will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.