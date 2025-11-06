WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

Smriti Mandhana Welcomes Appointment

RCB captain and star batter Smriti Mandhana expressed her support for Rangarajan’s appointment as head coach. She stated, “I want to congratulate Malolan Rangarajan on his appointment as Head Coach of RCB in the WPL. I share great rapport with him and have enjoyed our cricketing discussions. He’s been a positive influence on the girls over the last three years and I’m confident of our success in the upcoming season.”