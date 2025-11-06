WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

Malolan Rangarajan has been an integral part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Women's Premier League setup since its inception, having served as the assistant coach during the team's title-winning season in 2024

Womens Premier League 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach
Malolan Rangarajan (right) was the assistant coach during RCB's title-winning season in 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement
  • Malolan Rangarajan replaces Luke Williams as RCB women's head coach

  • Williams will miss WPL 2026 due to Big Bash League commitments

  • Smriti Mandhana expressed her support for Rangarajan’s appointment

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced on Thursday (November 6, 2025) that Malolan Rangarajan, a former Tamil Nadu spinner, will take over as the head coach of their women's team. This appointment comes ahead of the fourth season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), which is reportedly scheduled for January 2026.

Rangarajan steps into the role previously held by Luke Williams, who was appointed as head coach in 2024. Williams, an Australian, will miss the upcoming WPL season due to his ongoing commitments with Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

RCB made the announcement through their official X handle, stating, "Malolan Rangarajan, a key member of the RCB support staff for the last six years in various roles, has now been appointed as head coach for the upcoming WPL cycle."

Rangarajan's Journey With RCB And Vision For WPL 2026

Rangarajan has been an integral part of RCB's WPL setup since its inception, having served as the assistant coach during RCB's title-winning season in 2024. A former cricketer who represented Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand in domestic cricket, Rangarajan has also played a key role in the development of the RCB men’s team, working closely with the likes of Sanjay Bangar, Mike Hesson, Dinesh Karthik, Simon Katich and Andy Flower over the years.

Speaking about his new role as head coach, he said, “I’m very excited and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of the women’s team. I want to acknowledge Luke’s contribution and impact, which led to RCB’s title win in 2024. The upcoming mega auction presents an exciting challenge, giving us the chance to shape the next phase of the squad while maintaining a strong core for retentions.”

He added, “Over the past three years, I’ve developed a great working relationship with Smriti (Mandhana) and the rest of the coaching and support staff, and I look forward to continuing that partnership to deliver the success that RCB fans deserve.”

Smriti Mandhana Welcomes Appointment

RCB captain and star batter Smriti Mandhana expressed her support for Rangarajan’s appointment as head coach. She stated, “I want to congratulate Malolan Rangarajan on his appointment as Head Coach of RCB in the WPL. I share great rapport with him and have enjoyed our cricketing discussions. He’s been a positive influence on the girls over the last three years and I’m confident of our success in the upcoming season.”

File photo of RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana (L) with Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur. - BCCI
WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The WPL is now scheduled a month earlier than usual in 2026, running from January to February, to accommodate India’s co-hosting of the men's T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka during the February-March window.

