RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights

Who won yesterday's IPL match? Royal Challengers Bengaluru took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday with an aim to resurrect their floundering IPL 2024 campaign. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss chose to bowl first.
Among the big names, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj were sitting out for RCB. At the time of the toss, SRH skipper Pat Cummins joked that 240 could be par on this wicket. His remarks were a bit off the mark as the final totals were even higher.
After a first over that saw only seven runs being scored, SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma went berserk. Reece Topley was hit for 20 runs in the next over. After 4 overs, things were looking like going normally. SRH were 38 for no loss.
What happened after that could be described as mayhem, especially for the bowlers. The last two overs of the powerplay saw Lockie Ferguson leaking 18 and Yash Dayal giving 20 runs. In 6 overs, SRH were at 76 for no loss.
End of the field restictions brought no good news for the RCB bowlers.
In the seventh over, Will Jacks was hit for 21 runs. The left-handed opening duo had raised 108 in eight overs before Abhishek Sharma was dismissed by Reece Topley at a score of 34 off 22 balls.
But there was nothing to cheer for for the bowlers as Heinrich Klaasen was the new man to walk in. The rampage continued and 150 came up in just the 12th over and in the same over, Head scored his century off just 39 balls.
The Australian soon fell but runs did not stop. Klaasen took over and got to his 50 of just 23 balls.
The South African was caught out in the 17th over but by that time SRH were already at 231. A 25-run 19th over and 21-run final over, powered SRH to 287/3. Abdul Samad's 10-ball 37 not out had helped his side to a record total.
They had overhauled their own record of highest IPL total that they made weeks back against Mumbai Indians.
288 was the impossibility that stood in front of RCB
But the hosts did not go down without a fight.
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli came out all guns blazing and took RCB to 79 in the powerplay. However, Kohli fell right after the powerplay.
An unfortunate run out at the non-striker's end for Will Jacks and the wicket of Rajat Patidar soon after that threatened to pull the momentum out of the chase. du Plessis tried hard before falling in the 10th over for a well made 62 of just 28 balls.
At the 10th over mark, RCB had lost five batsmen and had scored 122 runs.
Then came Dinesh Karthik and played a stunning innings to take RCB close. The senior wicket-keeper batter played a breathtaking Knock of 83 off just 35 balls and took a floundering RCB to a point where their run rate would not dip sharply.
Ultimately RCB finished at 262/7, the fourth-highest IPL total ever but even that was 25 runs short of the madness that was seen in the first innings.
SRH 287/3 in 20 overs (Head 102 off 41, Klaasen 67 off 31, Samad 37* off 10) Beat RCB 262/7 in 20 overs (Karthik 83 off 35, du Plessis 62 off 28; Cummins 43/3 Markande 46/2) By 25 runs.
Travis Head for his blazing century was given the man of the match.