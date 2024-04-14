Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli bump fists during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli bump fists during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia