Cricket

IPL 2024: RCB Give Update On Glenn Maxwell's Injury Ahead Of Clash With SRH

Maxwell has been going through a shabby IPL this season, having managed to score just 32 runs from six matches at an average of 5.33

Glenn Maxwell practicing ahead of RCB's match against SRH Photo: X/@RCBTweets
Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Sunday allayed fitness concerns surrounding Glenn Maxwell ahead of their IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Maxwell had suffered a hit on his thumb while fielding in RCB's previous match against Mumbai Indians, but Bobat said the Australian all-rounder has recovered well.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Glenn Maxwell is bowled out by Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar during their Indian Premier League 2024 match in Bengaluru on March 25, 2024. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell's Slow Start No Cause For Concern: RCB Coach Neil McKenzie

BY PTI

"Maxi has had a couple of scans, and he's okay at the minute. So, there's no injury concerns. He's going to practice today and get more of a feel," said Bobat in the pre-match press meet.

Maxwell has been going through a shabby IPL this season, having managed to score just 32 runs from six matches at an average of 5.33.

However, Bobat backed Maxwell to turn things around sooner than later.

"He's disappointed. He obviously has high standards and has a very, very impressive 12 to 24 months. He's in our plans, and is an important part of our batting lineup. So, up until now, we're trying to support him as best as we can and help him find his best form," he said.

SRH players practice ahead of clash against RCB in Bengaluru - X/@SunRisers
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It's good to see Rajat (Patidar) come back to some form in the last game (against MI). We're really trying to target that middle phase of the game where we feel like we could probably score at a better rate or put more pressure on the opposition. So, we're trying to work with him (Maxwell) to do that," he added.

Bobat said Maxwell's return to form is vital for RCB in the middle-overs.

Later, Maxwell engaged himself actively in the RCB net session, hinting at his readiness to take on SRH.

