Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

A desperate Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 30 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Monday looking to turn their fortunes. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
With just one win in six games, the Bengaluru franchise is stuck at the bottom of the table and is in desperate need of a victory to stay in contention for a play-off spot.
Only two batters, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik, have been able to get going for RCB so far in this tournament, while the less spoken about their bowling, the better it is. The Faf du Plessis-led side has failed to bring out a collective team performance in the six games played so far.
While the batting has fired for the Hyderabad franchise, the same cannot be said about their bowling. Despite scoring what looked like an above-par total in their last game against Punjab Kings, poor death bowling saw them winning by only two runs. SRH has been good in parts, but a few chinks in their armor remain.
As these teams from India's two biggest IT hubs clash on Monday, here are the three key matchups set to play a big role in deciding the outcome of the game.
Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins has had a good season so far, both with the ball and as the captain of SRH. The SRH skipper, who has used himself well according to the needs of his team and the threats of the opposition, will definitely bring himself on to counter RCB's best batter.
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, would know that putting pressure on the SRH captain will be his team's best way to get on top against an SRH bowling lineup that lacks big names. The Orange Cap holder will be eager to test Cummins' defensive skills on a flat Chinnaswamy surface.
Glenn Maxwell vs SRH Openers
Such has been this season for RCB, Glenn Maxwell has been among their top bowlers this year. Maxwell has taken four wickets in this season so far at 19 runs apiece, the best for an RCB bowler.
SRH's opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma is among the most feared this season. With both of them being left-handers, Maxwell will have a big role to play. With Mohammed Siraj out of form, Maxwell will be RCB's biggest hope of getting past this fiery duo of left-handers.
Dinesh Karthik vs T Natarajan
Despite not getting much support from others, Dinesh Karthik has been the standout performer for RCB this season. He has continuously bailed RCB out of troubling situations and propelled them to respectable totals. A lot will rest on the senior wicketkeeper-batsman's shoulders if RCB is to do well at the back-end of the innings.
However, he will be challenged by T Natarajan, who has been entrusted with death bowling duties by SRH for the past few years. Natarajan already has five wickets in the season and will look to add to the tally when he goes up against RCB. A good contest would be expected as Dinesh Karthik's range will be on display against Natarajan's accuracy.