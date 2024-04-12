Cricket

MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Gestures To Wankhede Crowd To Stop Booing Hardik Pandya - Watch

During MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match, Virat Kohli was not happy to hear the boos ring out loud at the Wankhede Stadium when MI captain Hardik Pandya walked out to bat

Advertisement

X%2FLokeshVirat18K
MI Captain Hardik Pandya with Virat Kohli. Photo: X/LokeshVirat18K
info_icon

Virat Kohli wears heart on his sleeves and the star batter showed that when he was left unimpressed by the Wankhede crowd's constant booing of MI skipper Hardik Pandya, during their IPL 2024 clash on Thursday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

During the MI chase, Kohli could be seen signalling to the crowd to stop the boos towards Pandya and urged them to back their skipper. This gesture by 'King Kohli' went virat despite his side RCB losing the match by seven wickets to the five-time IPL champions.

When he heard the boos welcome Hardik to the crease during the 12th over of MI's run-chase, Kohli was not a happy man. He appeared to have been gesturing to the crowd that the newly-appointed skipper plays for Team India as well.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Speaking on the game, Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets on Thursday to climb in to the seventh position in the IPL standings.

RCB managed to reach to 196 for 8 despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul. While Faf du Plessis made 61 off 40 balls, Rajat Patidar hit 50 off 26 balls.

Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made a 23-ball unbeaten 53-run cameo to take RCB to a competitive total.

Chasing, Ishan Kishan blasted a 34-ball 69, while Suryakumar Yadav scored a 19-ball 52 as MI reached the target in 15.3 overs.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Assembly Polls, Statehood Soon For J&K, Says PM Modi In Udhampur
  7. Sports World LIVE: ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Gets Underway
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch