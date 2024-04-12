MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Gestures To Wankhede Crowd To Stop Booing Hardik Pandya - Watch

Virat Kohli wears heart on his sleeves and the star batter showed that when he was left unimpressed by the Wankhede crowd's constant booing of MI skipper Hardik Pandya, during their IPL 2024 clash on Thursday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
During the MI chase, Kohli could be seen signalling to the crowd to stop the boos towards Pandya and urged them to back their skipper. This gesture by 'King Kohli' went virat despite his side RCB losing the match by seven wickets to the five-time IPL champions.
When he heard the boos welcome Hardik to the crease during the 12th over of MI's run-chase, Kohli was not a happy man. He appeared to have been gesturing to the crowd that the newly-appointed skipper plays for Team India as well.
Speaking on the game, Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets on Thursday to climb in to the seventh position in the IPL standings.
RCB managed to reach to 196 for 8 despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul. While Faf du Plessis made 61 off 40 balls, Rajat Patidar hit 50 off 26 balls.
Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made a 23-ball unbeaten 53-run cameo to take RCB to a competitive total.
Chasing, Ishan Kishan blasted a 34-ball 69, while Suryakumar Yadav scored a 19-ball 52 as MI reached the target in 15.3 overs.
