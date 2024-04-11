Cricket

MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Virat Kohli Early

Mumbai Indians host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The stage is set for an epic clash between two Indian greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have registered their first victory of the season in the last game against Delhi Capitals. Romario Shepherd was chosen Player of the Match for his match-winning performance in that match. Despite Virat Kohli's good form with the bat, RCB have failed to capitalise. They are coming into this match after being defeated by Rajasthan Royals in their last game. The Faf Du Plessis-led RCB currently stand at no. 9 in the points table. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI vs RCB match in IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
11 April 2024
11 April 2024
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in their previous game to record their first win in Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: AP

Bumrah Snaps Up Kohli!

MI's pace spearhead does the damage early, yet again. Jasprit Bumrah strikes in the third over of the RCB innings, and it is the big fish - Virat Kohli. The length ball beats Kohli's attempted swipe and Ishan Kishan takes a superb diving catch behind the stumps to rattle the visitors early. Kohli gone for 3 off 9 balls.

RCB 18/1 (3 overs)

Advertisement

Faf Stars With A Flowing Four

Action begins, with RCB's designated openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli on strike. Mohammad Nabi has the ball in hand for MI. Kohli gets off the mark straight away, and Faf sets the tone with a flowing drive through extra cover for a boundary off the last ball. The visitors are away, with seven runs off the first over.

Advertisement

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Toss Update

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first. MI have replaced Piyush Chawla with Shreyas Gopal in their playing XI, while Will Jacks will make his debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He replaces hard-hitting all-rounder Cameron Green.

Advertisement

Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have locked horns 32 times, of which Mumbai Indians have won 18. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (earlier known as Royal Challengers Bangalore) have emerged victorious on 14 occasions.

Advertisement

MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Match 25 Live Updates

Welcome to our live coverage of match 25 of Indian Premier League 2024, to be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. All is in readiness for the toss, which is minutes away. The match will see India batting titans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli face off for the first time, this season. (Scorecard | Streaming)

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened