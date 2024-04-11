Bumrah Snaps Up Kohli!
MI's pace spearhead does the damage early, yet again. Jasprit Bumrah strikes in the third over of the RCB innings, and it is the big fish - Virat Kohli. The length ball beats Kohli's attempted swipe and Ishan Kishan takes a superb diving catch behind the stumps to rattle the visitors early. Kohli gone for 3 off 9 balls.
RCB 18/1 (3 overs)
Faf Stars With A Flowing Four
Action begins, with RCB's designated openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli on strike. Mohammad Nabi has the ball in hand for MI. Kohli gets off the mark straight away, and Faf sets the tone with a flowing drive through extra cover for a boundary off the last ball. The visitors are away, with seven runs off the first over.
Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
Toss Update
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first. MI have replaced Piyush Chawla with Shreyas Gopal in their playing XI, while Will Jacks will make his debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He replaces hard-hitting all-rounder Cameron Green.
Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have locked horns 32 times, of which Mumbai Indians have won 18. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (earlier known as Royal Challengers Bangalore) have emerged victorious on 14 occasions.
MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Match 25 Live Updates
Welcome to our live coverage of match 25 of Indian Premier League 2024, to be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. All is in readiness for the toss, which is minutes away. The match will see India batting titans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli face off for the first time, this season. (Scorecard | Streaming)