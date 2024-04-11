Cricket

MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Virat Kohli Early

Mumbai Indians host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The stage is set for an epic clash between two Indian greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have registered their first victory of the season in the last game against Delhi Capitals. Romario Shepherd was chosen Player of the Match for his match-winning performance in that match. Despite Virat Kohli's good form with the bat, RCB have failed to capitalise. They are coming into this match after being defeated by Rajasthan Royals in their last game. The Faf Du Plessis-led RCB currently stand at no. 9 in the points table. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI vs RCB match in IPL 2024, here