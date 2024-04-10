MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

The 25th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will feature a highly anticipated match between two of the most prominent teams - Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, or in other words, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The match will take place on April 11, Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Match Preview | (Full IPL Coverage )
The Mumbai Indians have finally secured their first victory of the season, winning by 29 runs against the Delhi Capitals. This comes after losing three of their initial matches. Hardik Pandya's team, led by their new captain, managed to find a shining moment after defeats to the Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals. Geralt Coetzee was instrumental in taking four wickets, while Rohit Sharma hit 6 fours and 3 sixes. Tim David also contributed with a knock of 45. With their impressive performance, the team with 5 IPL trophies has finally gotten their season off to a winning start, hopefully.
On the other hand, there is Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the team that never won an IPL trophy, and yet again a disappointing start was destined for them. Bengaluru faced four defeats in the five matches played so far. The only victory that Faf du Plessis-led side achieved was against Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. Despite Virat Kohli's batting prowess, who scored the first ton of IPL 2024, in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, the team couldn't win the match. They lost it by 6 wickets, marking their third consecutive loss.
Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced each other 34 times in the history of the Indian Premier League. Out of these, the Indians have clinched victory in 20 matches, while the Challengers have won only 14 times.
When will the MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 25th match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 11, Thursday, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the IPL 2024 match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, IPL matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.