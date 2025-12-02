Indian Premier League: Star Australian All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell Opts Out Of IPL 2026 Auction

Glenn Maxwell pulls out of IPL Auction 2026
He was not retained by Punjab Kings after last year's poor show
Glenn Maxwell announced his unavailability via an Instagram post
Australian explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opted out of Indian Premier League Auction (IPL) 2026, a move which has raised eyebrows of cricket fans around the world. The Aussie star announced via an Instagram post that he's not going to put his name in the upcoming IPL auctions.
In the tweet Maxwell said, "After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name in the auction this year. It’s a big call, and one made with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me.”
He further added, "The IPL has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched. The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever. Thank you for all your support over the years. Hopefully see you soon.”
Despite his inconsistent performance in IPL seasons across the years, Glenn Maxwell has been one of the most sought-after names in the auctions. With Maxwell, franchises don't really know what they are gonna get from him in terms of performance, but still, they go for him every year, expecting him to replicate his international performance in IPL too. Glenn Maxwell last featured for Punjab Kings, where he was bought for 4.2 crore.
Maxwell IPL Journey Over Years
Glenn Maxwell's IPL journey began in 2012, when he was first roped in by Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) for 10.5 lakhs as a replacement player. In 2013, he was bought by the Mumbai Indians for a whopping US$1 million (approx 5.3 crore) and since then, he hasn't been one of the most sought-after players in the auctions.
His best-ever IPL season came in 2014 for Punjab Kings (then KXIP), where he smashed 542 runs and played a key role in taking his team to the finals.
Since then, he has only managed to cross the 500 run mark once in 2021 (513) and showed glimpses of his old self in 2017 (310), 2022 (301) and 2023 (400). His last season with PBKS turned out to be a horrendous show, where he scored only 78 runs along with 4 wickets in 9 games.